The first electric arc light bulbs were made in the 1830s, before the famous inventors Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison were even born. And although light bulbs would change the world, it took a while for them to become commonplace. A century ago, only half of the homes in the United States had electricity. From then until the 1980s, choosing which bulb to buy for your lamp was simple, because there was only one choice — the traditional incandescent bulb. Today that old standard is on the way out, complicating the decision of which light bulb type to buy.

