ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Rebecca Ferguson fights well

By Celebretainment
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rebecca Ferguson can fight “extremely well”. The 38-year-old actress has honed her skills over the years thanks to her roles in movies including the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise and ‘Dune’ and she’s looking forward to reliving how she was able to “kick ass” in the years to...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Rebecca Ferguson Talks Dune Scenes That Were Cut She Wishes Had Made The Movie

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune made its mark at the box office while being available to stream on HBO Max. The visually stunning film has now left the streaming service and fans have strong feelings about it. Dune was packed with outstanding performances and moments that left audiences wanting more. With a movie of its size, there will always be scenes and moments that have to be cut out despite being good. Rebecca Ferguson has recently talked about the scenes that were cut from the film that she wishes had made the final movie.
MOVIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

JoJo and Dexter Darden engaged

JoJo and Dexter Darden are engaged. The 'Saved By the Bell' actor recently popped the question to the 31-year-old singer and the 'Too Little Too Late' hitmaker - whose real name is Joanna Levesque - couldn't be happier to be sharing her life with the "most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being".
CELEBRITIES
The Day

'Ghosts' role is nothing strange for Rebecca Wisocky

Actress Rebecca Wisocky never thought of herself as beautiful. And, for her, that’s a good thing. “I don’t believe that I was ever perceived as a great beauty in this business, and I think it’s been a boon and a strength for me because I always played older than I was,” she says.
MOVIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Dance#Jazz#Dune#Radio Times#Argentine
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Alex Rodriguez to spend Christmas with his ex-wife and daughters

Alex Rodriguez plans to spend the holidays with Cynthia Scurtis, his ex-wife. The former partners and parents of two have a great relationship, demonstrated by their harmonious co-parenting and their penchant for spending time together alongside their extended family. RELATED: Alex Rodriguez says he would...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown SLAMS Kody: What a Lying Ass!

Christine Brown is done being a sister wife. But she's certainly not done trashing her former husband!. It makes sense -- Kody, as we've been seeing on Sister Wives, has been getting more and more unbearable as the years go on, and in the current season, his unpleasantness is truly off the charts.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy