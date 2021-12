The day has finally arrived! The long-awaited The Matrix Resurrections is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, and it marks the first film of the franchise since The Matrix Revolutions came out back in 2003. In the 18 years since the last Matrix movie was released, it's become more and more common for movies to have post-credits scenes. While these have always existed, fans of franchise movies have come to expect a little post-movie treat thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you're wondering if The Matrix Resurrections has a post-credits scene, the answer is... yes! However, it's not necessarily a must-see.

