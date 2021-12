After announcing their partnership back in May, Uber and Arrival have now unveiled the Arrival Car, a collaborative EV designed specifically for ridesharing. Designed primarily with functionality and comfort in mind, the new vehicle carries a very simple design on its exterior, largely resembling a minivan with a slightly more futuristic twist. An elongated windshield extends upwards to cover the length of the roof, giving both the driver and passengers a roomier and more relaxed riding experience, while a boxed rear provides enough luggage space for two large suitcases and two smaller ones.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO