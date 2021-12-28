ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German Justice Minister Says Draft Law on Fair Triage Treatment Coming Soon

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) -The German government will present draft legislation to protect people with disabilities and pre-existing conditions if over-stretched hospitals are forced to decide who gets care, in line with a constitutional court decision on Tuesday, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said. The court ruled that the constitution, which stipulates...

IN THIS ARTICLE
