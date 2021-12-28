ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

4 new COVID-19 testing sites open on Long Island to meet surge in demand

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTJt7_0dXKIZAg00

Multiple new COVID-19 testing sites are opening across Long Island today to ease the surge in demand at urgent care facilities.

Beginning today, Northwell Health will operate drive-thru testing sites at Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn and Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Community testing sites are also set up at the former Babies R Us in Bohemia and at 1 Marcus Ave. in New Hyde Park.

These sites will offer PCR tests and are by appointment only. If you are interested in scheduling an appointment, follow this link .

Gov. Kathy Hochul also announced two new state-run sites set to open on Long Island Wednesday.

One location is in Nassau County at Kennedy Memorial Park on Greenwich Street in Hempstead. In Suffolk County, the other location is at the IBEW Local 25 on Motor Parkway in Hauppauge.

The new sites come after long lines have been seen at urgent care locations for their COVID-19 testing services.

Long Island has the highest daily COVID-19 infection rate in New York.

MORE: Stop the Spread: Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverhead, NY
Government
City
Hauppauge, NY
City
Roslyn, NY
City
Riverhead, NY
Riverhead, NY
Coronavirus
Riverhead, NY
Health
City
Peconic, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
City
Bohemia, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Long Lines#Covid#Pcr#The Surge#Northwell Health#The Ibew Local 25
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

News 12

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy