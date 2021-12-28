4 new COVID-19 testing sites open on Long Island to meet surge in demand

Multiple new COVID-19 testing sites are opening across Long Island today to ease the surge in demand at urgent care facilities.

Beginning today, Northwell Health will operate drive-thru testing sites at Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn and Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Community testing sites are also set up at the former Babies R Us in Bohemia and at 1 Marcus Ave. in New Hyde Park.

These sites will offer PCR tests and are by appointment only. If you are interested in scheduling an appointment, follow this link .

Gov. Kathy Hochul also announced two new state-run sites set to open on Long Island Wednesday.

One location is in Nassau County at Kennedy Memorial Park on Greenwich Street in Hempstead. In Suffolk County, the other location is at the IBEW Local 25 on Motor Parkway in Hauppauge.

The new sites come after long lines have been seen at urgent care locations for their COVID-19 testing services.

Long Island has the highest daily COVID-19 infection rate in New York.

