Jennifer Lawrence Got Real About Her Most Embarrassing Don’t Look Up Scene

By Nick Levine
Refinery29
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: This article contains minor spoilers for the Netflix movie Don't Look Up. Since debuting on Netflix on 24th December, Don't Look Up has become one of the most talked-about titles of this weird limbo period between Christmas and New Year (which is a great time for TV,...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

purewow.com

Red Carpet Debut! Jonah Hill & New Girlfriend Wear Matching Outfits

The pair walked the red carpet in matching pale blue suits, complete with identical jacquard loafers. They both showed off their personal styles by accessorizing with various brooches and necklaces. Although he previously teased their relationship on social media, this is the first time that Hill has brought Brady to...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Jennifer Lawrence describes ‘hell’ of working with Leonardo DiCaprio on ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jennifer Lawrence has described the ‘hell’ of working with a-list co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet on the upcoming Netflix film Don’t Look Up. Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (via the New York Post), Jennifer Lawrence revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet “drove me crazy” while filming a scene in a car together.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence’s Husband Cooke Maroney Has Been ‘Incredibly Attentive’ As She Nears Her Due Date

As Jennifer Lawrence’s due date nears, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how her husband, Cooke Maroney, has been supporting her throughout her pregnancy. Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and her husband of two years, Cooke Maroney, are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their first baby together. The actress, who announced she was pregnant in September 2021, is nearing her due date, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Cooke is being “incredibly attentive to her needs”.
CELEBRITIES
People

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles in Gold Gown at Don't Look Up Premiere

The soon-to-be mom, 31, showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold gown at the star-studded Don't Look Up premiere in New York City on Sunday. The actress, who also posed with costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the event, walked the red carpet in a sparkly Dior number, complete with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She accessorized her stunning ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair effortlessly pulled back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC 4

The most glamorous baby bump and Martha Stewart holiday party advice

On Good Things Utah this morning – Actress Jennifer Lawrence is currently expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney. The soon-to-be mom, 31, showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold gown at the star-studded Don’t Look Up premiere in New York City on Sunday. The actress, who also posed with costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the event, walked the red carpet in a sparkly Dior number, complete with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She accessorized her stunning ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair effortlessly pulled back. The Hunger Games star previously put her baby bump on display last month at an intimate screening, Q&A and reception at the Ross House in Los Angeles for the forthcoming film, which debuts in select theaters on Dec. 10 and hits Netflix on Dec. 24.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Meryl Streep Just Fully Accepted That Jennifer Lawrence and Jonah Hill Were Calling Her an Old Goat, Proving That She Is The GOAT

Meryl Streep has officially cemented herself as the GOAT in the eyes of the public, ironically, by not knowing what GOAT stands for. Most people today know that GOAT stands for Greatest of All Time, a catch-all acronym reserved for only the biggest and best stars in a respected genre or field. There are many things that make a GOAT, but the true test is how that person reacts to being called the GOAT - because a true GOAT does not obsess over, or even really think about, their GOATness. They just keep on doing their thing.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Parade

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Had a Lot of Lady Loves—Here’s Why Girlfriend Camila Morrone May Finally Be the One!

No one disputes the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio is one of his generation’s finest actors, if not the finest. His talents have allowed him to play a wide range of characters, from Gilbert Grape in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? to Jack in the blockbuster Titanic to Calvin Candie in Django Unchained. He finally won his first Academy Award (after five nominations) for The Revenant in 2016 and now appears in Don’t Look Up opposite Jennifer Lawrence, hitting Netflix on December 24.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘Nightmare Alley’: Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Almost Took The Leads In Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Film

After the release of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly offered quite a few films. Obviously. Reports surfaced that he was offered new films from folks such as Paul Thomas Anderson and Alejandro Innaritu. There were also reports that he was offered a potential role in a Guillermo del Toro film. With Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” getting a bit of a delay, DiCaprio decided to skip the other offers and sign on to film “Don’t Look Up” with director Adam McKay.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet ‘most annoying day in my life’

On Monday, Jennifer Lawrence appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film Don’t Look Up. This marks Lawrence’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations of two of the film’s other actors.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He spent an entire day improv-ing insults at me!' Jennifer Lawrence admits she struggled to contain her laughter while filming Don't Look Up with Jonah Hill

They're starring together in the star-studded Netflix hit, Don't Look Up. And Jennifer Lawrence, 31, has revealed that she struggled to maintain her composure after Jonah Hill, 38, spent an entire day improvising insults on set. The actress confessed she found filming 'really really hard,' because the funnyman kept trying...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Talk About an American Hustler! Inside Don't Look Up Star Jennifer Lawrence's Net Worth and How She Made It

Jennifer Lawrence is a very wealthy woman, as her net worth more than proves. The superstar Oscar winner may have grown up in a family with means—her father owned a construction company, while her mother managed a summer camp—but despite having two mega-successful movie franchises to her name, Lawrence is still generally pretty frugal with her money. She long drove the same Volkswagen she’s had since her teen years, she bargain-hunts at the supermarket, balks at mini-bar prices, and loves staying in more than going out.
CELEBRITIES

