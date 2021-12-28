Jennifer Lawrence Got Real About Her Most Embarrassing Don’t Look Up Scene

On Good Things Utah this morning – Actress Jennifer Lawrence is currently expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney. The soon-to-be mom, 31, showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold gown at the star-studded Don’t Look Up premiere in New York City on Sunday. The actress, who also posed with costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the event, walked the red carpet in a sparkly Dior number, complete with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She accessorized her stunning ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair effortlessly pulled back. The Hunger Games star previously put her baby bump on display last month at an intimate screening, Q&A and reception at the Ross House in Los Angeles for the forthcoming film, which debuts in select theaters on Dec. 10 and hits Netflix on Dec. 24.
