Excited to know what happens next in My Senpai is Annoying? Here are the details for episode 12. In episode 11, Kazama is still unsure of Sakurai’s feelings for him despite all the dates and moments they had together. It seemed that he has this inferiority complex in which he couldn’t grasp the idea that Sakurai, who is popular among the boys, would like someone like him. On the other hand, Sakurai, despite giving Kazama tons of hints about her feelings, refuses to confess as well.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO