ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Greek COVID-19 infections set to hit one-day high

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS (Reuters) – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are expected to hit a fresh daily record on Tuesday, topping 15,000, the Greek health minister said, after...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

UK COVID-19 Cases Hit Record High for Second Day

LONDON (Reuters) -New cases of COVID-19 in Britain hit a record high for the second day running on Thursday, as England's Chief Medical Officer warned daily hospital admissions could also hit new peaks due to the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant. Britain reported 88,376 new infections, the highest since the start...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Covid#Greek#Reuters#Omicron
wincountry.com

New Turkish COVID-19 cases surge 30% – health ministry data

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Daily new coronavirus cases in Turkey surged 30% on Monday to 26,099, health ministry data showed, the highest percentage rise this year, as the health minister warned about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Turkey’s daily case levels have been below or about 20,000 in...
WORLD
wincountry.com

Greece introduces new coronavirus curbs as Omicron pushes cases up

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece is introducing new restrictions on the hospitality sector from Thursday, bringing forward measures planned for early January as coronavirus infections surge. The decision came a day after authorities announced a new daily record of 21,657 cases, more than double compared to Monday. Authorities said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

Indonesia detects local Omicron case – health official

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is conducting contact tracing after detecting a locally transmitted case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the capital Jakarta, health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi told a news conference on Tuesday. She said authorities had found 46 other Omicron cases, but these were mainly imported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

Italy reports record 98,030 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 148 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported another fresh record daily tally of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with new cases hitting 98,030 against 78,313 a day earlier, the health ministry said. The number of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 148 from 202 on Tuesday. Italy has registered 137,091 deaths linked to COVID-19...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wincountry.com

COVID-19 cases surge around world, raising testing and quarantine fears

SYDNEY/ROME (Reuters) – Daily COVID-19 infections have hit record highs in the United States, swathes of Europe and Australia as the new Omicron variant of the virus races out of control, keeping workers at home and overwhelming testing centres. Almost two years after China first reported a cluster of...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: US reports record infections as Europe's Omicron cases also soar

The US and several European countries have reported their highest daily rises in Covid cases since the pandemic began, as the Omicron variant spreads. More than 440,000 new cases were recorded in the US on Monday, health officials said. France, Italy, Greece, Portugal and England have also reported record numbers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
99.9 KTDY

WHO: Global COVID Cases Up 11% Last Week, Omicron Risk High

BERLIN (AP) — The World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas. The gain followed a gradual increase since October. The U.N. health agency said in its weekly epidemiological...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Billionaire German doctor faces criminal probe after inoculating 20,000 people with home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes

A criminal probe has been launched into a German doctor after he inoculated 20,000 people with a home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes. Winfried Stöcker, 74, staged an illegal vaccination event at Luebeck airport in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, on Saturday. The billionaire scientist, who owns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

WHO says COVID-19 cases climbed 11% last week

BERLIN (AP) — The World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas. The gain followed a gradual increase since October. The U.N. health agency said in its weekly epidemiological...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy