Ernie Lau: Oahu’s Future Water Supply Requires Everyone’s Cooperation

By Ernie Lau
Honolulu Civil Beat
 2 days ago
The Board of Water Supply has a Hawaiian saying prominently emblazoned on the front of our headquarters: “Uwe ka lani ola ka honua.” This can be translated to “When the heavens weep, the earth lives.”. Those simple words are filled with profound meaning and provide guidance...

Related
KHON2

Board of Water Supply Addresses Navy’s Cleanup Plan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — To address the water contamination crisis, the Navy announced a newly created group on Friday which included the Navy, Army, EPA and State Department of Health, but it did not include the Board of Water Supply. Ernie Lau, Chief Engineer at the Board of Water Supply, joined Wake Up 2day to discuss […]
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii State
Danny De Gracia: The Red Hill Water Crisis Is Also A Crisis Of Government

The environmental risk posed by the Navy’s fuel tanks at Red Hill is now the most grave and terrifying crisis to face Oahu residents. The November discovery of fuel in a well providing drinking water for some 93,000 people has put front and center not only how dangerous it is to have massive underground storage tanks just 100 feet above an aquifer, but also how quickly something left out of sight and out of mind can devolve into an existential threat.
HONOLULU, HI
Why We Expect The Navy To Clean Up Its Mess

We have a right to clean water and the means to obtain it. The League of Women Voters believes in stringent controls to protect the quality of current and potential drinking-water supplies, including protection of the aquifers serving Hawaii. We’ve been “water watchers” for more than 50 years. We just...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOH: Hawaii’s Omicron case count hits 50, most found on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Health reports more Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 have been found in Hawaii. This brings the total number of known Omicron cases in the state to 50 — 49 of which are on Oahu. DOH says the source of the variant cases...
HAWAII STATE
The Civil Beat Editorial Board Interview: Hawaiian Homes Chair William Aila Jr.

Editor’s note: The Civil Beat Editorial Board and reporters spoke with William Aila Jr., chairman of the Hawaiian Homes Commission and director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. The interview has been edited for length and clarity, and some material will be used for related news stories. Aila began by noting that 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, which was advocated by Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole, a non-voting delegate to Congress from the Territory of Hawaii. The act, which calls for the administering of Hawaiian homelands for qualified homesteaders, was adopted in the Hawaii Constitution as a provision of statehood in 1959.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

