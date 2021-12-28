ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Rica jumps into the global competition for remote workers

By Carrie Kahn
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

A lot of workers have discovered that their jobs can be done easily outside the office, even outside the U.S., and there are some countries taking advantage of that. They're racing to ease visa rules and regulations to lure these digital nomads. NPR's Carrie Kahn has this report from one of...

www.ctpublic.org

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

