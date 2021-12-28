ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron variant is a step toward co-existing with COVID-19, WHO envoy says

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

NPR's A Martinez speaks to the...

www.ctpublic.org

Covid Breaking News: Omicron Is Not The Same As Previous Variants

The novel variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, continues to make waves in the media all over the world these days. Check out the latest reports coming from The Guardian. According to the prestigious publication, Omicron is “not the same disease we were seeing a year ago” and high Covid death rates in the UK are “now history”, a leading immunologist has recently revealed.
Moderna says COVID-19 booster dose works against omicron variant in lab tests

Moderna Inc. said a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased immune responses against the omicron coronavirus variant compared with two doses in lab tests, signaling the shot could still offer protection despite the variant’s mutations. The findings, reported by Moderna on Monday, were the latest positive—though preliminary—results from...
Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
David Nabarro
Omicron variant is ‘not the same disease’ as previous COVID-19 variants, Oxford University scientist says

The omicron variant is “not the same disease” compared to previous COVID-19 strains, according to John Bell, a professor of medicine at the University of Oxford. Bell, the U.K. government’s life sciences adviser, told BBC Radio 4 Tuesday that the omicron variant has led to fewer hospitalizations and severe disease so far, which shows the vaccines are still working, according to Bloomberg.
Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
