Bright yellow turbines line the slopes of the Beijing Winter Olympics, spraying out the artificial snow needed for the Games to take place. Man-made snow has been used to varying degrees since the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York. But February's Beijing Games will depend almost entirely on artificial snow because they are happening in one of the driest parts of China. With just five weeks until the Games begin, organisers are racing to coat the pistes in high-quality snow -- a vast and complex task that critics say is environmentally unsustainable.

WORLD ・ 12 HOURS AGO