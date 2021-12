PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We will have scattered showers through today. Dry weather briefly returns Friday and then more rain New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Temperatures are still well above average and going back to 1875 it looks like we will end December in the top 10 for warmest average temperature and third in the last century. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day where .50 – 1″ of rainfall is expected but morning temperatures will stay in the mid-50s as a warm front moves in. Sunday rain to snow is expected with little to no snow accumulation as temperatures will fall through the day. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Monday colder air returns for the Steelers game in the 20s so bundle up! Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO