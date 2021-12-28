ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greek COVID-19 infections set to hit one-day high

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS (Reuters) – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are expected to hit a fresh daily record on Tuesday, topping 15,000, the Greek health minister said, after...

Reuters

UK COVID-19 cases hit record high for second day

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - New cases of COVID-19 in Britain hit a record high for the second day running on Thursday, as England's Chief Medical Officer warned daily hospital admissions could also hit new peaks due to the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant. Britain reported 88,376 new infections, the highest...
France to report around 88,000 new COVID cases Thursday -health minister

PARIS (Reuters) – France will report around 88,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases later on Thursday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, adding these figures would be the worst the country has seen since the pandemic began in 2020. “Today’s figures are not good,” Veran told reporters. (Reporting by...
One in 10 Londoners are likely infected with COVID: ONS models

LONDON (Reuters) -Around 1 in 10 people in London were likely infected with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to new official estimates that underlined the relentless advance of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Daily modelled estimates produced by the Office for National Statistics showed around 9.5% of Londoners had COVID-19 as...
Brazil registers 171 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil reported 171 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 8,430 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now reported a total of 618,705 coronavirus deaths and 22,254,706 total confirmed cases. The nation has registered a...
Poland reports highest daily number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily number in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Minister of Health Waldemar Kraska said on private television Polsat News. Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that...
Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761

(Reuters) – More than 283.23 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,716,761​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Covid: US reports record infections as Europe's Omicron cases also soar

The US and several European countries have reported their highest daily rises in Covid cases since the pandemic began, as the Omicron variant spreads. More than 440,000 new cases were recorded in the US on Monday, health officials said. France, Italy, Greece, Portugal and England have also reported record numbers...
WHO: Global COVID Cases Up 11% Last Week, Omicron Risk High

BERLIN (AP) — The World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas. The gain followed a gradual increase since October. The U.N. health agency said in its weekly epidemiological...
Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
Billionaire German doctor faces criminal probe after inoculating 20,000 people with home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes

A criminal probe has been launched into a German doctor after he inoculated 20,000 people with a home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes. Winfried Stöcker, 74, staged an illegal vaccination event at Luebeck airport in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, on Saturday. The billionaire scientist, who owns...
