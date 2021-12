Investing.com – Vipshop Holdings stock (NYSE:VIPS) traded 1.5% lower in Tuesday’s premarket after the online discount retailer cut its guidance for the current quarter. The company now expects its total net revenue for the fourth quarter to be between RMB34 billion and RMB35.8 billion (around $5.33 billion-$5.62 billion). In the worst-case scenario, this translates into a year-on-year range of flat to 5% down. The company had earlier guided for a 0-5% growth.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO