Amazon Games is ready to deploy the new and huge major update for its MMORPG title, New World. New World is supposed to become a lot better game, thanks to the latest end-game update that should introduce major changes to the High Watermark System. Starting today, the high watermark system drowns, as it’s being replaced by Expertise which players would be able to monitor on their UI. The New World Servers are currently down for the deployment of the new patch, and it should be up and running very soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO