We got trouble, my friends, right there in New York City. It’s trouble with a capital T and that rhymes with C, and that stands for … Covid. Broadway’s revival of The Music Man has canceled performances through at least January 1 after star Hugh Jackman tested positive for the coronavirus. The musical’s co-lead, Sutton Foster, revealed late last week that she had tested positive for the virus. But for now, performances are set to resume on Sunday, January 2. It’s just the latest Broadway show forced to go dark as the nation and world endure the latest Covid spike, spurred by the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO