NFL

Film Review: The first true look at Tony Mathis

By EerSports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia running back Tony Mathis will take the reins this evening, leading the backfield as a starting back for the...

247sports.com

247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit on Georgia vs. Michigan, Wolverines' future success against Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit anticipates a competitive matchup between second-ranked Michigan and No. 3 Georgia in Friday's Orange Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal the veteran analyst will be broadcasting. Following his pregame film study, Herbstreit says there is a major misconception about Michigan's success offensively this season under Josh Gattis. “What...
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans react to Cincinnati wearing all black for CFP Semifinal Game

Luke Fickell is pursuing his first national championship as a head coach. He has Cincinnati motivated to dethrone the defending national champions, Alabama football. Both teams arrived in Dallas (Texas) on Sunday for final practices before the Cotton Bowl. The game will be Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
On3.com

Former NFL referee disagrees with controversial Mississippi State play

Another special teams disaster set back Mississippi State before halftime against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl, sparking controversy on the punt return rules. Former NFL referee and Sunday Night Football rules expert Terry McAulay took issue with the Mississippi State play, taking his thoughts about the officiating crew to Twitter on Tuesday night.
State
Kansas State
State
West Virginia State
247Sports

Tyrann Mathieu gives thoughts on LSU DC hire Matt House

LSU added a defensive coordinator with significant NFL experience Tuesday when the school announced Matt House at the position. House has spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as linebackers coach. And one Chiefs All-Pro who knows a thing or two about starring at LSU as well...
247Sports

Five Sooners whose performances are worth monitoring in the Alamo Bowl

With the Alamo Bowl just over 48 hours away, the official end of a tumultuous 2021 football season at Oklahoma is on the horizon. The Sooners are most recently favored by seven points in Las Vegas over the shorthanded Ducks, who will be playing with a roster that reportedly consists of no more than 60-65 players. It’s a bit of deja vu from Oklahoma’s perspective, as they were similarly favored over a similarly ravaged Florida team in last year’s Cotton Bowl. Whether the Sooners replicate the 55-20 pounding they laid on the Gators is unclear, but with interim head coach Bob Stoops at the helm, all indications are that Oklahoma will be ready to roll when foot meets pigskin on Wednesday night.
247Sports

Keiwan Ratliff not retained at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- New Florida coach Billy Napier remains in the process of rounding out his on-field and off-field coaching staff, hiring what he has dubbed an "army" of personnel to begin to implement his vision for the program. While Napier has retained a couple staffers from the Dan Mullen...
The Spun

Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
#Film Review#American Football
voiceofmotown.com

Dana Holgorsen Upset Following Victory Over Auburn

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Houston’s 17-13 victory over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl, former West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen was unhappy with waiting around for Auburn’s head coach Bryan Harsin and players to finish their post game press conference before speaking. Holgorsen opened his postgame...
247Sports

What Cincinnati's defense said about facing Alabama QB Bryce Young

Cincinnati enters the Cotton Bowl semifinal with the nation’s second-best passing defense. But the Bearcats haven’t faced an aerial attack, or quarterback, like Alabama and Bryce Young. As UC’s defensive contingent spoke on Tuesday, they shared their thoughts on Young. “He’s unbelievable,” Cincinnati defensive coordinator Mike Tressel...
The Spun

Look: College Football Player Furious With Bowl Cancelation

Having your bowl game canceled is brutal for a college football player. Having it canceled on the day of the game after you traveled cross-country to play is even worse. That’s what happened to NC State today. The Wolfpack were supposed to meet UCLA in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego tonight, but the game was called off this afternoon due to COVID-19 issues on the Bruins’ roster.
247Sports

What Neal Brown said after the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

West Virginia finished their season with a loss late on Tuesday night (or Wednesday morning, if you will), falling to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, 18-6. The Mountaineers could only muster 206 yards of offense and averaged 3.6 yards per play. Afterward, Head Coach Neal Brown put it plainly that his team struggled on two of the three sides of the ball.
thelostogle.com

TLO Film Review: Christmas in the Heartland

Not to be confused with A Heartland Christmas—although I’m sure they’re practically the same thing—Christmas in the Heartland is very much in the vein of those heart-warming Hallmark-style holiday flicks where, when you start watching it, you’re filled with nothing but insults and other bile, yet, by the end, you find yourself so immersed in the characters and story that you almost forget that you’re not invited to their house for Christmas dinner.
