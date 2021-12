Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 3:24AM CST until December 28 at 6:00PM CST by NWS

Milwaukee picked up its first inch of snow of the season last night, but most of it melted during the day today as temps rose into the low 40s. After waiting all of December for the first inch of snow, we have another round of accumulating snow on the way for Tuesday, which will impact the afternoon commute. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for all of southeast WI, beginning at 9am for Walworth and Jefferson counties and starting at noon everywhere else, running through midnight.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO