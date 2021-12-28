ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EU rules nearly blocked arrival of Clinton Christmas tree to Belfast

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uR2HK_0dXK4CMY00

The historic visit of Bill Clinton to Northern Ireland in 1995 was nearly overshadowed by EU red tape, new documents reveal.

A communique between Irish officials in the days leading up to visit of the US president reveals that EU rules on plant health threatened to prevent the gifting of a 60ft Christmas tree to Belfast from sister city Nashville.

That tree, beside which Mr Clinton delivered a speech to the people of Belfast, became one of the key symbols of US commitment to a peace settlement in the region.

Yet it nearly did not arrive in the Northern Ireland.

An official in the Anglo-Irish Division of the Department of Foreign Affairs warned a colleague in Washington: “You may be aware that there is a problem with the proposed importation of the Belfast Christmas tree – a 60 foot high Tennessee white pine.”

She goes on: “EU plant health regulations prohibit the importation of such tree, due to the risk of importing the white pine nematode (a pest).”

The Irish official suggests that talks are ongoing between with the Northern Ireland Office and the European Union in a bid to bypass the issue.

“The Forestry Service in N.I has no problems with the derogations and the US are ready to certify that the tree is disease free.”

The official warns: “A main concern will be to ensure that the Canadians, who are currently in a trade dispute over timber products with the EU (especially the Nordic countries) , do not use this episode to open up the trade issue.”

While the correspondence ends there, the issue appears to have been resolved.

During his visit in 1995, Mr Clinton was able to tell the people of Belfast: “Today, of course, we are forging new and special bonds. Belfast’s sister city in the United States, Nashville, Tennessee, was proud to send this Christmas tree to friends across the Atlantic.”

The material can be found in the National Archives with file number 2021/49/103.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

EU admits relationship with Switzerland could ‘be obsolete’ in trade deal row

The relationship between the European Union and Switzerland could fall apart if negotiations over the country’s place in the EU market fail, says European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.Talks of Switzerland binding more closely to the EU’s single market rules and a cap on their mutual agreements - which have gone on for 10 years - collapsed in May after stiff opposition from the Swiss.“Should new negotiations not lead to success, the bilateral agreements that were still in force would gradually expire and make our relationship obsolete at some point,” said Mr Sefcovic in an interview published in Der Spiegel...
ECONOMY
AFP

Polish president vetoes media law slammed by US

Following pressure from the EU and US, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media ownership law that critics said was aimed at silencing the US-owned news channel TVN24. "I refuse to sign the radio and television law amendment and am sending it back to parliament to be re-examined. This means that I am vetoing it," Duda said in a televised address. The law, which was adopted by parliament this month, would have prevented companies from outside the European Economic Area from holding a controlling stake in Polish media companies. That would have forced US group Discovery to sell a majority stake in TVN, one of Poland's biggest private TV networks, and its news channel TVN24.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Irish diplomats judged Boris Johnson to have ‘naive’ views on Northern Ireland, declassified papers show

Irish diplomats judged Boris Johnson to have “naive” views on Northern Ireland when he worked as a journalist in the 1990s, declassified papers show. After a lunch with Johnson in 1995, one Irish embassy official presciently reported back to Dublin that the 31-year-old journalist, who at the time wrote a column for The Daily Telegraph, was very much a “Eurosceptic”.The papers, which were released to Ireland’s state archive by its Department of Foreign Affairs, also suggest that the future prime minister was already close to John Major’s government and in the loop on No 10 announcements before they were made.Colin...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Polish deputy PM says Germany wants to turn EU into ‘fourth reich’

The head of Poland’s ruling party, Jarosław Kaczyński, has said Germany is trying to turn the EU into a federal “German fourth reich”. Speaking to the far-right Polish newspaper GPC, the head of the Law and Justice party (PiS) said some countries “are not enthusiastic at the prospect of a German fourth reich being built on the basis of the EU”.
POLITICS
techxplore.com

EU lawmakers back rules to curb Big Tech

The European Parliament on Wednesday approved its proposal for major EU legislation to impose unprecedented restrictions on how tech giants do business. Lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favour of their version of the Digital Markets Act, aimed at slapping far-reaching rules on behemoths like Meta/Facebook, Alphabet/Google, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft. The...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Clinton
albuquerqueexpress.com

Belarus accused of 'shocking' brutality against migrants

During the crisis on the border with Poland, Belarusian guards used violence against migrants from the Middle East and Africa, in an attempt to force them to enter Poland as soon as possible, Amnesty International has claimed. In a document released on Monday, following interviews with 75 refugees who were...
POLITICS
KEYT

Justice minister asks Poland’s top court to rule on EU rule

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s justice minister has asked his nation’s constitutional court to rule on whether a new European Union rule linking funding to respect for rule of law is in line with the Polish constitution. Zbigniew Ziobro said Thursday at a news conference that he was convinced the new rules are “are totally incompatible with Poland’s constitution.” It is the latest move in a conflict pitting Poland’s nationalist government against the European Commission, whose role is to enforce the rules and the values of the 27-member union. Poland’s government has been taking steps since 2015 to impose greater control over the country’s courts. The EU considers the changes an erosion of judicial independence, therefore undermining the basic democratic norms.
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

EU Eyes New Powers to Block Breaks for Corporate Tax Dodgers

The European Union will propose giving countries sweeping new powers to clamp down on shell companies in order to tackle tax avoidance, according to a draft proposal seen by Bloomberg. The new rules would give member states the ability to block benefits used by companies deemed to have little economic...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belfast#Ireland#Christmas Tree#Eu#Irish#The European Union#The Forestry Service#Canadians#Nordic#The National Archives
The Independent

Unionists should realise Ireland is not ruled by Rome, Taoiseach told Major

Albert Reynolds told John Major that Ireland is “not ruled by Rome”, during a meeting in which the Irish side expressed frustration at the attitude of unionists to talks on Northern Ireland According to a confidential document, the comments were made at a meeting between Mr Reynolds and the British PM in Downing Street on 16 June 1993.After that meeting, both called for talks between Northern Ireland political parties to resume.Behind closed doors, Mr Reynolds vented his frustrations with Ulster Unionist Party leader Jim Molyneaux.He said: “I have always had reservations about Jim Molyneaux. Looking at the situation from his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Avoid appearing as ‘colonial governor’, Irish official advised Patrick Mayhew

An Irish official warned that Northern Ireland Secretary of State that he was in danger of being seen as a “colonial governor”, in a candid conversation at Hillsborough in early 1994.In a confidential memo drawn up by Department of Foreign Affairs official Declan O’Donovan, he describes a meeting between himself and Patrick Mayhew in February 1994 where the mood of the Secretary of State is described as “downbeat”.Mayhew, who would become the longest-serving Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, spells out his personal and political frustrations over dinner.This included concerns over his relationship with the Tanaiste Dick Spring and the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mayhew labelled loyalists ‘unruly horses’ following 1994 IRA ceasefire

Senior Irish and British politicians lamented the undisciplined nature of loyalist groups compared to the IRA, weeks after the terrorist group declared a ceasefire in August 1994.At the same time, officials warned that the IRA were not necessarily “supermen” when it came to maintaining a ceasefire.At a meeting of the Anglo-Irish Conference in September 1994, senior ministers and officials from the Irish and British governments met to discuss how they could build on the ceasefire and finally deliver peace for Northern Ireland.Both sides agreed that a loyalist ceasefire would be welcomed.Patrick Mayhew, who would become the longest serving Secretary of...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Civil servant suggested creation of ‘commonwealth of Ireland’

The suggestion was mooted during peace talks in 1997 as a way of solving difficult north-south relations. A senior civil servant suggested the creation of a “commonwealth of Ireland” as a new approach to solving difficult north-south relations, newly released archived papers have revealed. The idea was floated...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

Irish officials lobbied Labour over Northern Ireland policy ahead of Blair’s win

Tony Blair who brokered the Good Friday Agreement that helped bring an end to the Troubles, had “devoted little of his time or energy” to Northern Ireland even as late as 1995, Irish officials were told.That insight came as Irish officials and diplomats sought to cultivate contacts in the Labour Party and help shape the policy of any future Blair administration.From a series of communiques between London and Dublin, it appears that Irish officials had a particularly strong relationship with Jonathan Powell who would become Chief of Staff in Downing Street under Mr Blair.In a record of a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dublin must step up opposition to UK’s ban on Troubles prosecutions – McDonald

Dublin must step up its opposition to the UK Government’s proposed amnesty for Troubles-era prosecutions in the new year, Mary Lou McDonald has said.The Sinn Fein president has called on the Irish Government to set out how it will respond if London proceeds with plans to end legal cases relating to the conflict in Northern Ireland In July, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced plans for a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.I think we need to hear from Government here,...
POLITICS
The Independent

North Macedonia: New Social Democrat leader tapped for PM

North Macedonia’s president Wednesday nominated Social Democrat party leader Dimitar Kovachevski to become the next prime minister.The move follows the formal resignation last week of the country’s center-left government to pave the way for new coalition talks. Kovachevski is set to replace Zoran Zaev who stepped down as prime minister and party leader in the wake of multiple defeats in October in mayoral and local government elections.A former deputy finance minister, the 47-year-old Kovachevski has allied with the small ethnic Albanian party, Alternative, to create a new coalition which would have 64 seats in the 120-member parliament. He...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

405K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy