ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Unionists should realise Ireland is not ruled by Rome, Taoiseach told Major

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYTBt_0dXK4BTp00

Albert Reynolds told John Major that Ireland is “not ruled by Rome”, during a meeting in which the Irish side expressed frustration at the attitude of unionists to talks on Northern Ireland

According to a confidential document, the comments were made at a meeting between Mr Reynolds and the British PM in Downing Street on 16 June 1993.

After that meeting, both called for talks between Northern Ireland political parties to resume.

Behind closed doors, Mr Reynolds vented his frustrations with Ulster Unionist Party leader Jim Molyneaux.

He said: “I have always had reservations about Jim Molyneaux. Looking at the situation from his perspective, what is in it for him?

“However, he has some very good people behind him. How can we harness them to support resumption of talks?”

In a later exchange, Tanaiste Dick Spring admits he is worried up the upcoming European elections, warning: “[Ian] Paisley will start campaigning but there is no real benefit in this for the people in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Reynolds picks up the conversation: “The Unionists feel they are under siege. Also, there is fear of demographic changes. Genuine people want to talk but fears are there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGVm5_0dXK4BTp00

According to the memo, Mr Major tells the Irish delegation: “A large part of the Catholic population would not vote for a united Ireland – that is what is said.

“The question is how do we carry the Unionists? We can take them warmly by – or try to persuade them to talk. We could see say to them we will see you alright (from a Parliamentary perspective) but we have not. What can we do?”

Mr Major suggests that the Taoiseach or the Tanaiste should make another speech to address the worries of unionists, referring positively to a recent speech given by Mr Spring.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Patrick Mayhew urges Mr Reynolds to do the same, pointing to unionist concerns regarding articles two and three of the Irish Constitution and the recent judgment of the Irish Supreme Court in the “McGimpsey case”, which saw a challenge to the legality of the Anglo-Irish Agreement.

The two articles were seen as making a territorial claim to Northern Ireland.

Mr Reynolds responds: “Until there is something on the table, the question of constitutional change will not arise.”

He continues: “Articles 2 and 3 have not been raised in this way before the McGimpsey case. Symbols are also important.”

According to the note of the conversation, Mr Reynolds said that the Government’s handling of the closure of the Adelaide Hospital in Dublin, which fuelled concerns over how the institution’s Protestant ethos would be protected, should send a message to unionists.

“We are not ruled by Rome ” he said.

At the same meeting, Mr Spring vented irritation at the position of unionist leaders.

“The Unionists would be far better to negotiate from a position of strength. We are ready to talk to them. It was irresponsible for politicians not to come to the table.”

Mr Mayhew says that “their leaders do not feel able to take an imaginative step” and singles out Mr Molyneaux.

“I want to mobilise public opinion. In Northern Ireland, politicians are considered to be a priestly class – guardians of the temple. I have been strongly criticised for saying that I would go over the heads of the politicians.”

Towards the end of the meeting, Mr Major says: “I spoke to a person on the occasion of my recent visit to Northern Ireland who said that if the talks don’t make any progress, I should ask people to vote on a united Ireland.

“They may say ‘yes’ or ‘no’. But suppose there is no progress and the two Governments don’t get closer, then give us a referendum to enable us to become more closely integrated into the UK. We will have to do what we can.

“It will essentially be a mix of things. Courage will be required. From their own objective (Unionists) they are on a one-way street.

“Soft words are required from us, soft action from you.”

The material can be viewed in the National Archives in file 2021/95/21.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

NI 100: How was Northern Ireland's centenary year marked?

The comedian Tim McGarry once quipped that the definition of success in Northern Ireland was "passed off peacefully". It is an exaggerated way of saying that in a divided society there are not many events which enjoy universal support. Northern Ireland's centenary year is a case in point. While unionists...
EUROPE
BBC

The political A to Z of Northern Ireland in 2021

Three Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leaders, two climate change bills and some mixed views on Northern Ireland's centenary. It has been a busy year for Northern Irish politics in 2021. Here is my alphabetic rundown of the past 12 months. A is for Anderson. Republican icon Martina Anderson's political career...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Unionist parties should field single candidate to win SNP seats, says ex-MSP

Unionist parties should band together to field a sole candidate in each seat against the SNP in elections, a former Conservative MSP has said.Adam Tomkins, who represented the Glasgow region before standing down from the Scottish Parliament in the May election, called on opposition parties to “get real” to tackle the “zombie Government”.In a scathing attack on the Scottish political scene, Mr Tomkins criticised all sides and called for a “different politics”, urging the Scottish Government to “resolve to start governing” and the Scottish people to “wake up”.Scotland's is a zombie Government for a population grown so used to mediocrity...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Mayhew
Person
Albert Reynolds
The Independent

Dublin must step up opposition to UK’s ban on Troubles prosecutions – McDonald

Dublin must step up its opposition to the UK Government’s proposed amnesty for Troubles-era prosecutions in the new year, Mary Lou McDonald has said.The Sinn Fein president has called on the Irish Government to set out how it will respond if London proceeds with plans to end legal cases relating to the conflict in Northern Ireland In July, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced plans for a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.I think we need to hear from Government here,...
POLITICS
newschain

Civil servant suggested creation of ‘commonwealth of Ireland’

A senior civil servant suggested the creation of a “commonwealth of Ireland” as a new approach to solving difficult north-south relations, newly released archived papers have revealed. The idea was floated in September 1997, while all-party political talks which would eventually lead to the Good Friday Agreement and...
POLITICS
newschain

McDonald: GFA gives ‘toolbox’ to achieve united Ireland without risk of violence

The Good Friday Agreement has provided the “toolbox” to achieve a united Ireland without risking a return to violence, Mary Lou McDonald has said. Throughout much of 2021, unrest has resurfaced in Northern Ireland, amid loyalist opposition to the Protocol which saw riots across the region, buses hijacked and burned out, and threats of violence against southern politicians, including Leo Varadkar.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Ireland#Irish People#Unionists#British#Ulster Unionist Party#European#Catholic#State
The Independent

UUP councillor criticised appointment of Protestant churchman to parades review

An Ulster Unionist politician complained to the Government about the appointment of a former Protestant church leader to a parading review panel, archives have shown.Belfast city councillor Jim Rodgers wrote to then Secretary of State Sir Patrick Mayhew in 1996 to express concern that former Presbyterian moderator John Dunlop had been appointed to the independent body tasked with reviewing the legal arrangements for adjudicating on contentious parades in Northern Ireland.Mr Rodgers referenced Dr Dunlop’s “liberal and ecumenical views”, and his support for ending the playing of the national anthem at Queen’s University in Belfast in a letter that claimed the...
WORLD
The Independent

Mayhew labelled loyalists ‘unruly horses’ following 1994 IRA ceasefire

Senior Irish and British politicians lamented the undisciplined nature of loyalist groups compared to the IRA, weeks after the terrorist group declared a ceasefire in August 1994.At the same time, officials warned that the IRA were not necessarily “supermen” when it came to maintaining a ceasefire.At a meeting of the Anglo-Irish Conference in September 1994, senior ministers and officials from the Irish and British governments met to discuss how they could build on the ceasefire and finally deliver peace for Northern Ireland.Both sides agreed that a loyalist ceasefire would be welcomed.Patrick Mayhew, who would become the longest serving Secretary of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Avoid appearing as ‘colonial governor’, Irish official advised Patrick Mayhew

An Irish official warned that Northern Ireland Secretary of State that he was in danger of being seen as a “colonial governor”, in a candid conversation at Hillsborough in early 1994.In a confidential memo drawn up by Department of Foreign Affairs official Declan O’Donovan, he describes a meeting between himself and Patrick Mayhew in February 1994 where the mood of the Secretary of State is described as “downbeat”.Mayhew, who would become the longest-serving Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, spells out his personal and political frustrations over dinner.This included concerns over his relationship with the Tanaiste Dick Spring and the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Place
Rome, IT
Shropshire Star

Sinn Fein engaging in ‘black widow quadrilles’, Major told Bruton in 1996

John Major told the Irish premier in November 1996 that nobody in Britain ‘believes a word’ from Sinn Fein and the IRA. John Major told the Irish premier in November 1996 that nobody in Britain “believes a word” from Sinn Fein and the IRA, nine months after the end of the first ceasefire.
WORLD
The Independent

John Major privately admitted IRA could not be militarily defeated, newly released 1992 memo reveals

John Major privately admitted that he did not believe the IRA could be defeated militarily, a newly published memo from a 1992 meeting in Downing St has revealed.According to the Irish government’s memo, the then prime minister also warned that if the republicans thought Britain was afflicted with “battle fatigue”, they were wrong.The comments were made during a meeting in February 1992 between Major, the newly elected taoiseach Albert Reynolds, and other senior Irish ministers.The discussion in No 10, which came a matter of weeks before the UK general election, was held amid a series of talks between the main...
POLITICS
BBC

Irish state papers: Officials voiced differing views on Donaldson

Irish state papers covering the period 1991 to 1998 published this week offer interesting behind-the-scenes snippets from the infancy of the Northern Ireland peace process. The documents reveal differing views of the now-Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who at the time was a member of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP).
WORLD
The Independent

Tighter Covid rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – but not England

New restrictions to fight the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus come into effect in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day.But England remains under the government’s less stringent plan B curbs, after Boris Johnson put off any decision on tighter controls until after Christmas.The prime minister has said he will not hesitate to impose new rules if necessary, but he is coming under intense pressure from his own MPs not to introduce harsher measures, which would inflict financial damage on pubs, restaurants and shops hoping to recoup some of the losses of a disrupted Christmas period during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

405K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy