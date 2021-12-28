ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Medic combines challenges of Covid with second career as folk singer

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9HOh_0dXK472A00

A Portadown healthcare worker has told how she has combined being on the front line during the Covid pandemic with her second career as a successful singer-songwriter.

By day, Ciara O’Neill works in full PPE gear as a radiographer in a Belfast hospital.

In the evening, she picks up her guitar to write songs or perform gigs across Northern Ireland and beyond.

I have been singing my whole life, I was always singing in choirs at school and I was classically trained at a young age

Ciara O'Neill

Folk singer Ms O’Neill is set to release her new EP La Lune, made up of songs written during the pandemic, at the Out to Lunch Festival in January, backed by the Arts Council NI.

She said she has always had dual loves of music and science.

“I have been singing my whole life, I was always singing in choirs at school and I was classically trained at a young age.

“But I went into a very different career in healthcare, my degree was very science-based and I really missed music.

“Alongside my career in healthcare I started learning guitar and writing my own songs. In 2016 I released my first album and my second in 2018.”

Following this, Ciara took a career break which included a trip to Nashville to work alongside Grammy-winning artists at the world-famous Bluebird Cafe.

More recently, the Covid pandemic has had a devastating impact on the Northern Ireland music scene.

She said: “The pandemic has absolutely decimated the music scene. Arts have suffered so much. For me, not being able to play live for a couple of years has been a huge impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fU71M_0dXK472A00

“Music, for me, is a stress release and I love performing. Not being able to do that has really impacted me.

“I kept on playing throughout, if even it was just in the house. I am always writing songs.”

The pandemic had an equally significant impact on her work as a medic.

She said: “It has been a difficult time for everybody in healthcare.

“At the very start, things were changing on a daily basis and none of us knew what Covid was, none of us knew how it would affect us.

“It was frightening because I didn’t know what to expect or what would happen.

“As time has gone on, we have all just worked together in the hospital. You see the resilience of people coming through this.”

Ms O’Neill added: “We are wearing PPE all day, so we are wearing masks constantly and that can have an impact on how you communicate with patients.

“For me that has been a huge thing, especially when you have an elderly patient who may have difficulty hearing and that has been a challenge.

“We have to go through quite extensive checklists for MRI and that is difficult to communicate with patients when wearing masks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPUjh_0dXK472A00

“We just try our best to make people feel as safe as they can when they come into hospital.”

Ms O’Neill said her organisational skills allow her to balance her lives as a healthcare worker and a musician.

“I do like the balance. It can be hard working a full day and then playing a gig in the evenings, that is tiring and stressful but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I manage myself so releasing music involves so much work, a huge amount of time.

“Often in my work break I am working on it on my phone and I am always doing music in the evenings.”

Her new single La Lune, from the EP of the same name, has been a recent hit on BBC Radio Ulster and RTE Radio 1.

She said: “People seem to have really connected with it, which is so nice. It is a song with some life advice.”

– Ciara O’Neill will be performing at the Sunflower Bar in Belfast as part of the Out to Lunch Festival on January 22 at 8pm.

Comments / 0

Related
kolafm.com

Biggest Challenge of His Career | Kevin Machado |

Sam Elliott is in the midst of working on the largest, possibly most difficult project of his decades-long career with 1883, the prequel to the immensely popular series Yellowstone, out Dec. 19 on Paramount+. And the Hollywood icon, 77, is having the time of his life. Get the full story...
TV & VIDEOS
Columbian

Olivia Rodrigo to return to ‘High School Musical’

Olivia Rodrigo is coming back — but not with another album (at least not right away). The Grammy-nominated pop musician will be returning for Season 3 of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” the hit Disney+ TV show that made her a star in 2019. Rodrigo,...
MUSIC
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
Rolling Stone

Micky Dolenz Remembers Michael Nesmith: ‘He Was Our Leader the Whole Time’

On Nov. 14, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith stood onstage together at L.A.’s Greek Theater and took their final bow as the Monkees. It was end of a farewell tour that had taken them all across North America. And although it was impossible for fans to ignore Nez’s frailty throughout the long tour, especially during the early shows when he sat on a stool for much of the set, it was still an enormous shock when the news came today that Nesmith had died from heart failure. “I found out a couple days ago that he was going into hospice,” Dolenz...
MUSIC
Variety

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance Due to Positive COVID Test

LL Cool J is pulling out of this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022″ after testing positive for COVID-19. The ABC special, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, is still moving forward as planned with hosts Seacrest and Liza Koshy, but will have to make an adjustment due to the hip-hop star’s absence. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,'” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Monkees’ Manager on Michael Nesmith’s Final Months: ‘He Died Knowing They Were Beloved — He Finally Got It’

In the future, when they talk about performers who did it all the way to the end, they may talk about Michael Nesmith, who died Friday of heart failure at 78. When he enthusiastically pushed to do a Monkees farewell tour this fall with his longtime compatriot Micky Dolenz, he probably had little idea that the end was so close at hand, but certainly he and others knew that the window was closing on how long he had to put himself out in front of fans for any extended trek. Monkees devotees who saw the first few shows on the...
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

Simon Cowell ‘Devastated’ After Death of Il Divo’s Carlos Marin

On Sunday, Simon Cowell shared his first message to fans since America’s Got Talent‘s last episode. Within his message he shared his devastation over Carlos Marin’s death. Marin was a member of the vocal group, Il Divo. This group was created by Cowell and signed by his company, Syco records.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medic#Folk Singer#Art#Ppe#The Arts Council Ni#Bluebird Cafe
OK! Magazine

Jean-Marc Vallée's Cause Of Death Revealed As Hollywood Mourns The Unexpected Passing Of The Famed Director

Famed director Jean-Marc Vallée sadly passed away at age 58. And now a new report is shedding light on the Dallas Buyers Club filmmaker's unexpected passing. Vallée is believed to have died from a heart attack over the weekend, reported Deadline. The late director was at his cabin outside Quebec City, where he was prepping for the arrival of guests for the holidays. It is believed he suffered a fatal heart attack on Saturday, December 25, and was found dead the following morning.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

'Trailblazing' former Radio 1 DJ Janice Long dies aged 66

Janice Long, the “trailblazing” BBC radio and television presenter, has died at the age of 66 after catching pneumonia. The broadcaster, who was the first woman to regularly host Top of the Pops died at her home on Christmas Day, her agent announced yesterday, prompting a wave of tributes from across the world of entertainment.
MUSIC
MySanAntonio

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin Dies at 53 of COVID Complications

Carlos Marin, the ever smiling and sharply dressed baritone powerhouse of multi-national quartet Il Divo, died Sunday of COVID complications. He was 53. After feeling ill, Marin had been hospitalized on Dec. 8 in the Intensive Care Unit of the Manchester Royal Hospital while on tour in the U.K. His death was announced on Sunday by Il Divo via the group’s Twitter account.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Q 105.7

The 21 Biggest Rock Acts Who Haven’t Toured Since COVID Hit

The pandemic didn't end in 2021 — in fact, a crop of variants only emphasized just how difficult the virus would be to shake. But for a number of reasons too myriad to unpack here, the live-music motor revved back up in COVID Year Two: major tour announcements, a chunk of big-draw festivals, numerous bands finally fulfilling their postponed concert plans. If you squinted hard enough, it almost looked like the Before Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

The Monkees' Pop Visionary Michael Nesmith Dies at 78

Michael Nesmith, the songwriting force behind pop phenomenon the Monkees, died Friday at 78. His death is attributed to natural causes. He had undergone quadruple-bypass surgery in recent years. In a statement to Rolling Stone, his family said, “With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this...
MUSIC
Variety

Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19, ‘Music Man’ Cancels Performances

“The Music Man” will cancel performances through Jan. 1 after Hugh Jackman tested positive for COVID-19. The revival of Meredith Willson’s classic musical is one of the hottest tickets on Broadway. However, like many other shows, it is struggling to keep its cast and crew healthy at a time when COVID is surging and omicron is causing breakthrough infections and contributing to record cases in New York City. Sutton Foster, Jackman’s co-star, was forced to miss several performances after coming down with the virus. She will return on Jan. 2, with Jackman expected to resume performances on Jan. 6. In a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
loudersound.com

Ian Gillan recalls early Deep Purple days: 'I used to eat dog biscuits from the local pet shop'

The formative years of any serious rock band usually tends to be far from the glamourous dream we imagine it to be. From sleeping in the back of cramped tour buses unable to afford comfortable hotels, to slogging it out for days wearing the same unwashed underpants, at the beginning, the rock'n'roll lifestyle is very much rooted in struggle. For Deep Purple's Ian Gillan, things were so bad at the start of his career that for a time, he actually could only afford to eat dog biscuits.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

405K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy