Decommissioning demands during first IRA ceasefire ‘were pointless’

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
 2 days ago

Demands that the IRA decommissions before Sinn Féin could enter political talks was a significant factor in the collapse of the ceasefire in 1996 – and it was pointless, senior security sources believed.

The top British general in Northern Ireland and the future Chief Constable of the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) told Irish officials two months before the end of the ceasefire that the insistence on prior decommissioning was not necessary.

Ronnie Flanagan, then an Acting Deputy Chief Constable of the RUC, told an Irish official that “there was never any hope of the paramilitaries agreeing to hand over even a small quantity of arms in advance of political negotiations”.

“The ability to develop and manufacture new types of explosives and weaponry is of much greater concern than the material currently hidden in IRA caches,” he believed.

Mr Flanagan said the British Government had “foolishly impaled itself on a hook” over decommissioning, which was “geared more to symbolism and Unionist sensitivities than to the practical needs of the situation”.

He added that its response to the IRA ceasefire – “too little and usually too late” – risked destabilising the situation.

In the same meeting, he expressed frustration to the Irish official that there were “a lot of deaf ears around” on the British side.

He predicted, according to the note of the meeting, that “the man on the street” in Northern Ireland might believe that if violence does return “the British Government had brought this on itself because of the inadequacy of its response to the ceasefires”.

In the same month, November 1995, the General Officer Commanding the British Army in Northern Ireland, Sir Roger Wheeler, made his views known.

He told the same Irish official, David Donoghue, “that the security forces neither expect, nor are they particularly pressing for, the handover of any weapons in advance of political talks… the ability of the paramilitaries to manufacture their own weapons and explosives is at least as important as the actual weaponry in their possession”.

He added that the demand for decommissioning “makes sense only at the level of symbolism”.

“For as long as a will to use violence survives, the paramilitaries will be able to circumvent any limitations imposed by the depletion, or even the removal, of their present armouries”.

The Independent

Mayhew labelled loyalists ‘unruly horses’ following 1994 IRA ceasefire

Senior Irish and British politicians lamented the undisciplined nature of loyalist groups compared to the IRA, weeks after the terrorist group declared a ceasefire in August 1994.At the same time, officials warned that the IRA were not necessarily “supermen” when it came to maintaining a ceasefire.At a meeting of the Anglo-Irish Conference in September 1994, senior ministers and officials from the Irish and British governments met to discuss how they could build on the ceasefire and finally deliver peace for Northern Ireland.Both sides agreed that a loyalist ceasefire would be welcomed.Patrick Mayhew, who would become the longest serving Secretary of...
The Independent

Unionists should realise Ireland is not ruled by Rome, Taoiseach told Major

Albert Reynolds told John Major that Ireland is “not ruled by Rome”, during a meeting in which the Irish side expressed frustration at the attitude of unionists to talks on Northern Ireland According to a confidential document, the comments were made at a meeting between Mr Reynolds and the British PM in Downing Street on 16 June 1993.After that meeting, both called for talks between Northern Ireland political parties to resume.Behind closed doors, Mr Reynolds vented his frustrations with Ulster Unionist Party leader Jim Molyneaux.He said: “I have always had reservations about Jim Molyneaux. Looking at the situation from his...
The Independent

Avoid appearing as ‘colonial governor’, Irish official advised Patrick Mayhew

An Irish official warned that Northern Ireland Secretary of State that he was in danger of being seen as a “colonial governor”, in a candid conversation at Hillsborough in early 1994.In a confidential memo drawn up by Department of Foreign Affairs official Declan O’Donovan, he describes a meeting between himself and Patrick Mayhew in February 1994 where the mood of the Secretary of State is described as “downbeat”.Mayhew, who would become the longest-serving Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, spells out his personal and political frustrations over dinner.This included concerns over his relationship with the Tanaiste Dick Spring and the...
The Independent

Irish officials lobbied Labour over Northern Ireland policy ahead of Blair’s win

Tony Blair who brokered the Good Friday Agreement that helped bring an end to the Troubles, had “devoted little of his time or energy” to Northern Ireland even as late as 1995, Irish officials were told.That insight came as Irish officials and diplomats sought to cultivate contacts in the Labour Party and help shape the policy of any future Blair administration.From a series of communiques between London and Dublin, it appears that Irish officials had a particularly strong relationship with Jonathan Powell who would become Chief of Staff in Downing Street under Mr Blair.In a record of a...
The Independent

Babies have no place in the Commons chamber – Tory MP

The House of Commons chamber is “no place” for a baby, Tory MP Alicia Kearns has said.Her comment came after Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he backs allowing MPs to take their babies into parliamentary debates as long as they are not disrupting proceedings.But Ms Kearns said she has always been able to leave the chamber to feed her daughter and does not need to have that “live-streamed to the world” from the Commons.13/ You'll also see me frantically running around Parliament feeding baby between votes/debates/meetings & feeding baby in corridors/terrace/central lobbyI don't think being a mum should be hidden...
The Independent

Dublin must step up opposition to UK’s ban on Troubles prosecutions – McDonald

Dublin must step up its opposition to the UK Government’s proposed amnesty for Troubles-era prosecutions in the new year, Mary Lou McDonald has said.The Sinn Fein president has called on the Irish Government to set out how it will respond if London proceeds with plans to end legal cases relating to the conflict in Northern Ireland In July, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced plans for a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.I think we need to hear from Government here,...
The Independent

John Major privately admitted IRA could not be militarily defeated, newly released 1992 memo reveals

John Major privately admitted that he did not believe the IRA could be defeated militarily, a newly published memo from a 1992 meeting in Downing St has revealed.According to the Irish government’s memo, the then prime minister also warned that if the republicans thought Britain was afflicted with “battle fatigue”, they were wrong.The comments were made during a meeting in February 1992 between Major, the newly elected taoiseach Albert Reynolds, and other senior Irish ministers.The discussion in No 10, which came a matter of weeks before the UK general election, was held amid a series of talks between the main...
The Independent

Downing Street aides ‘hauled in for questioning’ as part of No.10 party inquiry

Downing Street aides have reportedly been asked to attend formal interviews as part of an inquiry into lockdown parties at No.10.Special advisors and civil servants are among though set to be hauled in for questioning, with one government source telling the Times newspaper the people in question were "pissing themselves".Sue Gray, the civil servant leading the inquiry, has emailed more than a dozen people about the grilling.She took over the inquiry after Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, recused himself following revelations that his own office hosted a similar gathering to the ones he was tasked with investigating.Mr Case, who was...
The Independent

EU rules nearly blocked arrival of Clinton Christmas tree to Belfast

The historic visit of Bill Clinton to Northern Ireland in 1995 was nearly overshadowed by EU red tape, new documents reveal.A communique between Irish officials in the days leading up to visit of the US president reveals that EU rules on plant health threatened to prevent the gifting of a 60ft Christmas tree to Belfast from sister city Nashville.That tree, beside which Mr Clinton delivered a speech to the people of Belfast, became one of the key symbols of US commitment to a peace settlement in the region.Yet it nearly did not arrive in the Northern Ireland.An official in the...
The Independent

UUP councillor criticised appointment of Protestant churchman to parades review

An Ulster Unionist politician complained to the Government about the appointment of a former Protestant church leader to a parading review panel, archives have shown.Belfast city councillor Jim Rodgers wrote to then Secretary of State Sir Patrick Mayhew in 1996 to express concern that former Presbyterian moderator John Dunlop had been appointed to the independent body tasked with reviewing the legal arrangements for adjudicating on contentious parades in Northern Ireland.Mr Rodgers referenced Dr Dunlop’s “liberal and ecumenical views”, and his support for ending the playing of the national anthem at Queen’s University in Belfast in a letter that claimed the...
The Independent

In Pictures: Protests, protocol and princes mark Northern Ireland centenary year

Marking its 100th anniversary, Northern Ireland entered 2021 during a lockdown aimed at tackling the second wave of coronavirus.As the year played out, the political divisions remained stark both internally and externally. A new first minister was elected as the DUP worked through three leaders in just three weeks.Meanwhile, tensions with the Westminster government over the Northern Ireland Protocol and proposals for an amnesty for military veterans and ex-paramilitaries involved in Troubles incidents continued to boil over.Church leaders came together to deliver a message of reconciliation at a cross-community service to mark the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland...
The Independent

No plans to cut Covid isolation period to five days, government minister says

There are no "current" plans to cut the Covid isolation period from 10 to five days, a government minister has said.Chloe Smith said the current rules in the UK for isolation were "the right" approach – following a move in the United States to relax isolation. "There are no current plans in England to change that period," she told BBC Breakfast."Of course, we have actually only recently taken it down from 10 to seven, and we want to look at that - we want to make sure that that is working as we believe it ought to."We think the current...
Shropshire Star

Civil servant suggested creation of ‘commonwealth of Ireland’

The suggestion was mooted during peace talks in 1997 as a way of solving difficult north-south relations. A senior civil servant suggested the creation of a “commonwealth of Ireland” as a new approach to solving difficult north-south relations, newly released archived papers have revealed. The idea was floated...
The Independent

Government pressed on reports £330,000 was spent fixing Tory peer’s driveway

The shadow secretary for levelling up has demanded an explanation from Michael Gove over reports his department approved the award of £330,000 to fund pothole repairs on the driveway of a former Tory peer.The public money was spent fixing a track leading to Charleston Farmhouse, an independently-run museum and art gallery within the grounds of a country estate owned by the 87-year-old aristocrat Lord Gage, the Daily Mail reported.The newspaper said the East Sussex museum applied for the funds, but the work was done on the driveway, which is the property of 8th Viscount Gage.Lord Gage’s Firle Estate Management team...
The Independent

How many parties were allegedly held in Whitehall during Covid restrictions?

The Cabinet Office has admitted a quiz was held in the department on December 17 2020, causing Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to recuse himself from leading an investigation into gatherings across Whitehall.Sue Gray, second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, will now lead the probe, which could be expanded to include any relevant allegation.Here is a list of what has been alleged.– May 15 2020: Downing Street garden partyBoris Johnson spent around 15 minutes with staff in the Downing Street garden, telling one aide they deserved a drink for “beating back” coronavirus, the Guardian and...
The Independent

Priti Patel’s focus on bolstering borders will lead to more exploitation in UK, warns modern slavery tsar

The Home Office’s focus on bolstering borders will lead to more exploitation in the UK, Britain’s modern slavery tsar has warned.The Independent Anti-Slavery commissioner has said that ministers are too often viewing modern slavery and human trafficking through an “immigration lens”, which is the “entire opposite approach” to the Modern Slavery Act 2015, a series of laws designed to combat slavery in the UK.During an interview with The Independent, Dame Sara Thornton said the new immigration bill that the home secretary, Priti Patel, is trying to push through would “create more people in this country who are vulnerable to exploitation”...
