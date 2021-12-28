ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mayhew labelled loyalists ‘unruly horses’ following 1994 IRA ceasefire

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4bXN_0dXK45Gi00

Senior Irish and British politicians lamented the undisciplined nature of loyalist groups compared to the IRA, weeks after the terrorist group declared a ceasefire in August 1994.

At the same time, officials warned that the IRA were not necessarily “supermen” when it came to maintaining a ceasefire.

At a meeting of the Anglo-Irish Conference in September 1994, senior ministers and officials from the Irish and British governments met to discuss how they could build on the ceasefire and finally deliver peace for Northern Ireland.

Both sides agreed that a loyalist ceasefire would be welcomed.

Patrick Mayhew, who would become the longest serving Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, expressed disappointment that loyalist groups were “very volatile”.

“While the IRA are a tightly disciplined organization, this lot are all over the place – a more unruly horse,” he told the meeting, according to an Irish Government write-up of the session.

Most of the meeting was dominated by discussions of the ceasefire and if the IRA commitment to peace was genuine.

Mr Mayhew began by telling the meeting: “We think that a very important task has been to banish the idea, prevalent in some Unionist circles, that there is only one conceivable explanation for the IRA’s sudden abandonment of what they had been fighting for – namely, that they had been granted clandestinely what they had wanted all along.”

“We have lifted the broadcasting ban, thank heavens – this was a nonsense for a long time.”

Tanaiste Dick Spring said that the ceasefire offered a “glorious opportunity”.

“Adams – whatever view we may take of him – seems to be able to bring his people with him. There is strong US pressure on him to deliver peace. That is why he got his visa in the first place.”

“If you want them (Sinn Fein/IRA) to say ‘permanent’, they are not going to do so. But from everything they have said, both in public and in private conversations, what they are saying is that it is over.

While all sides hoped loyalist groups would follow suit with a ceasefire, the two sides showed differing perspectives on the stance of the IRA.

Northern Irish civil service chief David Fell told the meeting: “The sooner we can find a way for Sinn Fein spokesmen to say things which are helpful to the British Government, the better.”

“All they have to say is that the Irish Government say that it is all over for good and they are right. This may be pedantic, but neither Adams nor McGuinness has so far said this… If they said that you had interpreted their intention correctly, we would be further down the road now.”

Mr Mayhew tells the meeting: “Best of all would be if they were to say something directly and not obliquely. The Prime Minister feels very strongly that it should be direct…. The longer it goes on without a direct statement, the more people’s scepticism is enhanced.”

“The British Government recognizes that they cannot say that it is ‘permanent’. But we have not required them to use that word.”

Sean O’hUiginn, a senior Irish official, told the meeting: “We must be careful not to fall into the trap of believing the IRA’s own mythology. They are not Supermen. There is a dividing line for them between honesty and propaganda. The former means that they cannot give a guarantee of permanence.

“There is very little doubt about their intentions. It is for real and it is not a cosmetic game. The leadership has very little place to go other than to continue on the path it has chosen.”

The material can be viewed in the National Archives in file 2021/48/16.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Irish diplomats judged Boris Johnson to have ‘naive’ views on Northern Ireland, declassified papers show

Irish diplomats judged Boris Johnson to have “naive” views on Northern Ireland when he worked as a journalist in the 1990s, declassified papers show. After a lunch with Johnson in 1995, one Irish embassy official presciently reported back to Dublin that the 31-year-old journalist, who at the time wrote a column for The Daily Telegraph, was very much a “Eurosceptic”.The papers, which were released to Ireland’s state archive by its Department of Foreign Affairs, also suggest that the future prime minister was already close to John Major’s government and in the loop on No 10 announcements before they were made.Colin...
POLITICS
The Independent

Irish officials lobbied Labour over Northern Ireland policy ahead of Blair’s win

Tony Blair who brokered the Good Friday Agreement that helped bring an end to the Troubles, had “devoted little of his time or energy” to Northern Ireland even as late as 1995, Irish officials were told.That insight came as Irish officials and diplomats sought to cultivate contacts in the Labour Party and help shape the policy of any future Blair administration.From a series of communiques between London and Dublin, it appears that Irish officials had a particularly strong relationship with Jonathan Powell who would become Chief of Staff in Downing Street under Mr Blair.In a record of a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dublin must step up opposition to UK’s ban on Troubles prosecutions – McDonald

Dublin must step up its opposition to the UK Government’s proposed amnesty for Troubles-era prosecutions in the new year, Mary Lou McDonald has said.The Sinn Fein president has called on the Irish Government to set out how it will respond if London proceeds with plans to end legal cases relating to the conflict in Northern Ireland In July, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced plans for a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.I think we need to hear from Government here,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Unionists should realise Ireland is not ruled by Rome, Taoiseach told Major

Albert Reynolds told John Major that Ireland is “not ruled by Rome”, during a meeting in which the Irish side expressed frustration at the attitude of unionists to talks on Northern Ireland According to a confidential document, the comments were made at a meeting between Mr Reynolds and the British PM in Downing Street on 16 June 1993.After that meeting, both called for talks between Northern Ireland political parties to resume.Behind closed doors, Mr Reynolds vented his frustrations with Ulster Unionist Party leader Jim Molyneaux.He said: “I have always had reservations about Jim Molyneaux. Looking at the situation from his...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Mayhew
Shropshire Star

Decommissioning demands during first IRA ceasefire ‘were pointless’

Senior security figures told Irish officials two months before the ceasefire ended that the insistence on prior decommissioning was unnecessary. Demands that the IRA decommissions before Sinn Féin could enter political talks was a significant factor in the collapse of the ceasefire in 1996 – and it was pointless, senior security sources believed.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Avoid appearing as ‘colonial governor’, Irish official advised Patrick Mayhew

Mayhew, who would become the longest-serving Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, told an Irish official of his frustrations. An Irish official warned that Northern Ireland Secretary of State that he was in danger of being seen as a “colonial governor”, in a candid conversation at Hillsborough in early 1994.
POLITICS
The Independent

John Major privately admitted IRA could not be militarily defeated, newly released 1992 memo reveals

John Major privately admitted that he did not believe the IRA could be defeated militarily, a newly published memo from a 1992 meeting in Downing St has revealed.According to the Irish government’s memo, the then prime minister also warned that if the republicans thought Britain was afflicted with “battle fatigue”, they were wrong.The comments were made during a meeting in February 1992 between Major, the newly elected taoiseach Albert Reynolds, and other senior Irish ministers.The discussion in No 10, which came a matter of weeks before the UK general election, was held amid a series of talks between the main...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU rules nearly blocked arrival of Clinton Christmas tree to Belfast

The historic visit of Bill Clinton to Northern Ireland in 1995 was nearly overshadowed by EU red tape, new documents reveal.A communique between Irish officials in the days leading up to visit of the US president reveals that EU rules on plant health threatened to prevent the gifting of a 60ft Christmas tree to Belfast from sister city Nashville.That tree, beside which Mr Clinton delivered a speech to the people of Belfast, became one of the key symbols of US commitment to a peace settlement in the region.Yet it nearly did not arrive in the Northern Ireland.An official in the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ira#Horse#Loyalist#Irish#British#Anglo#State#Unionist
The Independent

Downing Street aides ‘hauled in for questioning’ as part of No.10 party inquiry

Downing Street aides have reportedly been asked to attend formal interviews as part of an inquiry into lockdown parties at No.10.Special advisors and civil servants are among though set to be hauled in for questioning, with one government source telling the Times newspaper the people in question were "pissing themselves".Sue Gray, the civil servant leading the inquiry, has emailed more than a dozen people about the grilling.She took over the inquiry after Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, recused himself following revelations that his own office hosted a similar gathering to the ones he was tasked with investigating.Mr Case, who was...
POLITICS
The Independent

UUP councillor criticised appointment of Protestant churchman to parades review

An Ulster Unionist politician complained to the Government about the appointment of a former Protestant church leader to a parading review panel, archives have shown.Belfast city councillor Jim Rodgers wrote to then Secretary of State Sir Patrick Mayhew in 1996 to express concern that former Presbyterian moderator John Dunlop had been appointed to the independent body tasked with reviewing the legal arrangements for adjudicating on contentious parades in Northern Ireland.Mr Rodgers referenced Dr Dunlop’s “liberal and ecumenical views”, and his support for ending the playing of the national anthem at Queen’s University in Belfast in a letter that claimed the...
WORLD
The Independent

North Macedonia: New Social Democrat leader tapped for PM

North Macedonia’s president Wednesday nominated Social Democrat party leader Dimitar Kovachevski to become the next prime minister.The move follows the formal resignation last week of the country’s center-left government to pave the way for new coalition talks. Kovachevski is set to replace Zoran Zaev who stepped down as prime minister and party leader in the wake of multiple defeats in October in mayoral and local government elections.A former deputy finance minister, the 47-year-old Kovachevski has allied with the small ethnic Albanian party, Alternative, to create a new coalition which would have 64 seats in the 120-member parliament. He...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

In Pictures: Protests, protocol and princes mark Northern Ireland centenary year

Marking its 100th anniversary, Northern Ireland entered 2021 during a lockdown aimed at tackling the second wave of coronavirus.As the year played out, the political divisions remained stark both internally and externally. A new first minister was elected as the DUP worked through three leaders in just three weeks.Meanwhile, tensions with the Westminster government over the Northern Ireland Protocol and proposals for an amnesty for military veterans and ex-paramilitaries involved in Troubles incidents continued to boil over.Church leaders came together to deliver a message of reconciliation at a cross-community service to mark the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Guidance on ministerial contacts with Sinn Fein changed four times ahead of GFA

Official guidance to ministers on engaging with Sinn Fein was updated four times in the lead up to the Good Friday Agreement in response to IRA activity and the party’s shifting positions on non-violence.A series of memos circulated among Government departments in Northern Ireland during 1997 and 1998 show how a ban on ministers meeting directly with Sinn Fein was lifted only to be reinstated a few months later.In May 1997, the month that the Labour government came to power in the UK, new Guidelines for Contact were cleared by Secretary of State Mo Mowlam.At the time, the IRA was...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Civil servant suggested creation of ‘commonwealth of Ireland’

The suggestion was mooted during peace talks in 1997 as a way of solving difficult north-south relations. A senior civil servant suggested the creation of a “commonwealth of Ireland” as a new approach to solving difficult north-south relations, newly released archived papers have revealed. The idea was floated...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss condemns closure of Russian human rights group

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was “deeply concerned” about the closure of a human rights group in Russia.The group Memorial, which has drawn international acclaim for its work on political repression, had its legal status revoked by the Russian supreme court.Its sister organisation the Memorial Human Rights Centre was ordered to close by the Moscow City Court on Wednesday.Deeply concerned by liquidation of Russian human rights group Memorial by 🇷🇺 courts. Memorial has worked tirelessly for decades to ensure abuses of Soviet era are never forgotten. Its closure is another chilling blow to freedom of expression in Russia.— Liz...
EUROPE
The Independent

Political commentator John Rentoul hosts ‘ask me anything’ on what 2022 holds for Boris Johnson

The prime minister has ended the year beset by a sea of troubles, and the opinion polls have turned against him. Labour has taken a significant lead in voting intentions; the voters say they would prefer Keir Starmer as prime minister; and the Conservatives have lost their advantage as the party trusted to handle the economy. Worse, one poll suggests that Tory MPs would save their seats if they dumped Boris Johnson and installed Rishi Sunak as party leader, and a survey of Tory party members put Mr Johnson at the bottom of the cabinet league table of satisfaction ratings....
POLITICS
Axios

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of "seeking evidence of criminal activity"

Former President Trump's legal team on Wednesday accused the House committee investigating the Capitol riot of seeking to uncover evidence that would support a criminal referral against him. Why it matters: The brief asked the Supreme Court to consider committee chair Bennie Thompson's (D-Miss.) interview with the Washington Post as...
POTUS
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

405K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy