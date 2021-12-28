ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Editors’ Picks: Read these stories now to be ready for 2022

By GENEVA
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While you may have a bit of end-of-year time on your hands, here are a few stories our editors would hate for you to have missed, along with their thoughts on why they will still matter in 2022. They include a first-person account of reconciliation in Burundi by a...

Related
The New Humanitarian

2021 in review: Peacebuilding

In the face of escalating civil and political unrest, “peacefulness” deteriorated in 2021 for the ninth straight year, according to the annual index of the Institute for Economics & Peace. To try and better understand how conflict can be avoided, The New Humanitarian has, for the past two...
GERMANY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muammar Gaddafi
The New Humanitarian

2021 in review: Migration and forced displacement

For the second year in a row, global mobility was shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic in unprecedented ways in 2021. Cross-border travel by people with passports and visas isn’t expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024. Meanwhile, the number of those forcibly displaced due to climate disasters, conflicts, and violence – both within their countries and internationally – has continued to climb, from 82.4 million at the end of 2020 to more than 84 million by June 2021, according to the UN’s refugee agency UNHCR.
IMMIGRATION
The New Humanitarian

Omicron selfishness, record humanitarian needs, and a new republic: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Pandemic treaty talks begin, as Omicron highlights inequities. , World Health Organization (WHO) member countries agreed on 1 December to begin negotiations on an international pact to prevent and control future pandemics. Initially conceived as a legally binding treaty, a fuzzier proposal is expected to be ready by May 2024, covering issues from data sharing to equitable distribution of vaccines to drugs derived from research. The emergence of Omicron, first identified in South Africa in early November, has underlined the “‘me-first’ approaches that stymie the global solidarity needed to deal with a global threat”, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week. South Africa has felt “punished” for announcing the variant’s discovery, with countries banning flights to the southern Africa region. That has further damaged lockdown-bruised economies – even though there is still no clear evidence where Omicron originated, or how long it has been in circulation outside southern Africa. Tulio de Oliveira, the epidemiologist who led the South African team that sequenced the genome, tweeted that “border restrictions deter nations from alerting the world to future variants”. They also place a disproportionate burden on the lives and livelihoods of the world’s poorest, the WHO has warned. For more on South Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, read our full story.
CHARITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lived Empires in History

An empire comprises many territories ruled by one centralized governing body, often an emperor or other monarch. As long as humans have had aspirations to rule, there have been empires. Some date back more than 4,500 years, almost to the end of the Stone Age. Some empires are short-lived, while others endure for centuries. Even […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#European Union#Latin America#Genocide#S Diary#Eu#Burundians
The New Humanitarian

Expired COVID vaccines, Nigerian camp closures, and Yemen’s worsening war: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. More than two thirds of donated COVID-19 vaccines are weeks away from expiry, making it harder for countries with stretched health systems to roll them out in time, according to the World Health Organization. Wealthy nations scooped up early vaccine stocks as lower-income countries waited on the sidelines through much of the year. Global supplies are on the rise, partly due to wealthy countries donating excess doses, but most donated jabs have a shelf life of less than three months, the WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week. Supplies are often shipped with little advance warning, or even an indication of which vaccine – or how many doses – are on the way. Donated doses that quickly expire could damage public confidence in vaccines, organisations including the African Union and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warn. Recent media stories have zeroed in on vaccine hesitancy, stumbling rollouts, and expired doses in the Global South – one recent Daily Mail headline reads: “So much for vaccine inequity”. But as usual, there’s much nuance behind the problem. For more, read our recent coverage of South Africa’s vaccination campaign, where racial and class disparities may partly explain a mismatch in vaccine access.
WORLD
The New Humanitarian

Libya’s uncertain elections, the ‘forgotten crisis’ effect, and an away win for Yemen: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Libya is supposed to hold presidential elections on 24 December, a key milestone in a long UN-led process intended to unify the country. However, it’s not clear if the polls will take place at all. With days to go, nearly three million people were registered to vote but there was still no final list of candidates. Among those who have thrown their hat in the ring are Saif al-Islam Gaddafi (wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes committed during the revolution that overthrew his father 10 years ago), Khalifa Haftar (commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army, which in 2019 and 2020 led an assault on the capital, Tripoli), and Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the country’s current interim prime minister. All three have faced challenges to their right to run, and Human Rights Watch has expressed concern over whether the elections can be free and fair. While international leaders continue to push for a vote next week, there are real fears – especially following clashes this week in the south – that the polls, or the results, could lead the country back into exactly the kind of widespread violence it is still trying to recover from.
MIDDLE EAST
The New Humanitarian

Ten humanitarian crises and trends to watch in 2022

The 10 crises and trends listed here have our attention – and should demand yours – in 2022. They are in random order, as this is not a ranked list. Our aim is to offer a forward-looking view of some of the key issues likely to drive humanitarian needs over the next year. While we point to geographically specific emergencies, we also flag cross-cutting trends – from how the pandemic is turbo-boosting poverty and wider social inequity, to border crises spurred by Western nations’ hostile asylum policies.
ADVOCACY
Washington, DC
