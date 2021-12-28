Editors’ Picks: Read these stories now to be ready for 2022

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Pandemic treaty talks begin, as Omicron highlights inequities. , World Health Organization (WHO) member countries agreed on 1 December to begin negotiations on an international pact to prevent and control future pandemics. Initially conceived as a legally binding treaty, a fuzzier proposal is expected to be ready by May 2024, covering issues from data sharing to equitable distribution of vaccines to drugs derived from research. The emergence of Omicron, first identified in South Africa in early November, has underlined the “‘me-first’ approaches that stymie the global solidarity needed to deal with a global threat”, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week. South Africa has felt “punished” for announcing the variant’s discovery, with countries banning flights to the southern Africa region. That has further damaged lockdown-bruised economies – even though there is still no clear evidence where Omicron originated, or how long it has been in circulation outside southern Africa. Tulio de Oliveira, the epidemiologist who led the South African team that sequenced the genome, tweeted that “border restrictions deter nations from alerting the world to future variants”. They also place a disproportionate burden on the lives and livelihoods of the world’s poorest, the WHO has warned. For more on South Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, read our full story.
