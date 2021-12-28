ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mayhew labelled loyalists ‘unruly horses’ following 1994 IRA ceasefire

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the same time, officials warned that the IRA were not necessarily ‘supermen’ when it came to maintaining a ceasefire. Senior Irish and British politicians lamented the undisciplined nature of loyalist groups compared to the IRA, weeks after the terrorist group declared a ceasefire in August 1994....

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Governments hoped Omagh bomb would spur parties to compromise in 1998

Gerry Adams and Bertie Ahern hoped “some good” might emerge from the trauma of the Omagh blast in 1998 amid efforts to progress the peace process.It came amid a growing sense of urgency to advance the peace process after the Good Friday Agreement, amid tensions over decommissioning and demands that the IRA declare that “war is over”.In a telephone conversation between the Sinn Fein leader and the Irish premier after the bombing, which caused the single greatest loss of life of the Troubles, Mr Adams spoke of the “absolutely desperate” situation.I've got probably no right to be in bad form...
WORLD
The Independent

Irish officials lobbied Labour over Northern Ireland policy ahead of Blair’s win

Tony Blair who brokered the Good Friday Agreement that helped bring an end to the Troubles, had “devoted little of his time or energy” to Northern Ireland even as late as 1995, Irish officials were told.That insight came as Irish officials and diplomats sought to cultivate contacts in the Labour Party and help shape the policy of any future Blair administration.From a series of communiques between London and Dublin, it appears that Irish officials had a particularly strong relationship with Jonathan Powell who would become Chief of Staff in Downing Street under Mr Blair.In a record of a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Unionists should realise Ireland is not ruled by Rome, Taoiseach told Major

Albert Reynolds told John Major that Ireland is “not ruled by Rome”, during a meeting in which the Irish side expressed frustration at the attitude of unionists to talks on Northern Ireland According to a confidential document, the comments were made at a meeting between Mr Reynolds and the British PM in Downing Street on 16 June 1993.After that meeting, both called for talks between Northern Ireland political parties to resume.Behind closed doors, Mr Reynolds vented his frustrations with Ulster Unionist Party leader Jim Molyneaux.He said: “I have always had reservations about Jim Molyneaux. Looking at the situation from his...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Mayhew
The Independent

John Major privately admitted IRA could not be militarily defeated, newly released 1992 memo reveals

John Major privately admitted that he did not believe the IRA could be defeated militarily, a newly published memo from a 1992 meeting in Downing St has revealed.According to the Irish government’s memo, the then prime minister also warned that if the republicans thought Britain was afflicted with “battle fatigue”, they were wrong.The comments were made during a meeting in February 1992 between Major, the newly elected taoiseach Albert Reynolds, and other senior Irish ministers.The discussion in No 10, which came a matter of weeks before the UK general election, was held amid a series of talks between the main...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU rules nearly blocked arrival of Clinton Christmas tree to Belfast

The historic visit of Bill Clinton to Northern Ireland in 1995 was nearly overshadowed by EU red tape, new documents reveal.A communique between Irish officials in the days leading up to visit of the US president reveals that EU rules on plant health threatened to prevent the gifting of a 60ft Christmas tree to Belfast from sister city Nashville.That tree, beside which Mr Clinton delivered a speech to the people of Belfast, became one of the key symbols of US commitment to a peace settlement in the region.Yet it nearly did not arrive in the Northern Ireland.An official in the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dublin must step up opposition to UK’s ban on Troubles prosecutions – McDonald

Dublin must step up its opposition to the UK Government’s proposed amnesty for Troubles-era prosecutions in the new year, Mary Lou McDonald has said.The Sinn Fein president has called on the Irish Government to set out how it will respond if London proceeds with plans to end legal cases relating to the conflict in Northern Ireland In July, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced plans for a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.I think we need to hear from Government here,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ira#Horse#Irish#British#Anglo#State#Unionist
The Independent

UUP councillor criticised appointment of Protestant churchman to parades review

An Ulster Unionist politician complained to the Government about the appointment of a former Protestant church leader to a parading review panel, archives have shown.Belfast city councillor Jim Rodgers wrote to then Secretary of State Sir Patrick Mayhew in 1996 to express concern that former Presbyterian moderator John Dunlop had been appointed to the independent body tasked with reviewing the legal arrangements for adjudicating on contentious parades in Northern Ireland.Mr Rodgers referenced Dr Dunlop’s “liberal and ecumenical views”, and his support for ending the playing of the national anthem at Queen’s University in Belfast in a letter that claimed the...
WORLD
The Independent

In Pictures: Protests, protocol and princes mark Northern Ireland centenary year

Marking its 100th anniversary, Northern Ireland entered 2021 during a lockdown aimed at tackling the second wave of coronavirus.As the year played out, the political divisions remained stark both internally and externally. A new first minister was elected as the DUP worked through three leaders in just three weeks.Meanwhile, tensions with the Westminster government over the Northern Ireland Protocol and proposals for an amnesty for military veterans and ex-paramilitaries involved in Troubles incidents continued to boil over.Church leaders came together to deliver a message of reconciliation at a cross-community service to mark the centenary of the formation of Northern Ireland...
PROTESTS
The Independent

McDonald: GFA gives ‘toolbox’ to achieve united Ireland without risk of violence

The Good Friday Agreement has provided the “toolbox” to achieve a united Ireland without risking a return to violence, Mary Lou McDonald has said.Throughout much of 2021, unrest has resurfaced in Northern Ireland amid loyalist opposition to the Protocol which saw riots across the region, buses hijacked and burned out, and threats of violence against southern politicians, including Leo Varadkar.However, the Sinn Fein leader has dismissed suggestions that a bid for Irish unity would spark an even stronger reaction from loyalism.She said: “You’ve asked me about violence, and you’re saying, can we navigate this space or is it naïve...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Axios

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of "seeking evidence of criminal activity"

Former President Trump's legal team on Wednesday accused the House committee investigating the Capitol riot of seeking to uncover evidence that would support a criminal referral against him. Why it matters: The brief asked the Supreme Court to consider committee chair Bennie Thompson's (D-Miss.) interview with the Washington Post as...
POTUS
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy