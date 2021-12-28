ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
33 Mn Mobile Phones tracked by Canada’s public Health Agency during lockdown

Cover picture for the articleThe Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) admitted that it tracked about 33 million of mobile phones during the lockdown to keep a check on the movement of people. With the help of location data, the agency aimed to measure the impact of public lockdown that allowed the Agency to “understand...

KGMI

Canada reintroduces COVID PCR test entry requirement

Canada’s government has announced they are reintroducing the requirement of pre-arrival COVID PCR tests for all travelers coming back into the country. The travel restriction will go into effect starting on Tuesday, December 21st, and will apply to everyone regardless of how long they’ve been out of the country.
The Independent

‘Now is not the time to travel’, Canada’s health minister warns residents

Canada has asked residents to avoid all non-essential international travel due to fears about the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, 15 December, health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said “the situation abroad is already dire in many places” and “is going to get worse very quickly”.“To those who were planning to travel, I say very clearly — now is not the time to travel,” he said. “The rapid spread of the omicron variant on a global scale makes us fear the worst.“We’re afraid for what could happen to them if they leave Canada. Travelling Canadians...
The Independent

Changes made to PCR testing guidance amid record demand

Members of the public have been urged to only book PCR tests when necessary after record numbers were arranged this week.The Public Health Agency (PHA) has put new testing protocols in place to help protect the test system in Northern Ireland and ensure availability.It comes as more than 21,000 tests were carried out on Monday December 27 alone.Public urged to use COVID-19 testing only when needed https://t.co/xjYlV9yXo1 pic.twitter.com/PeebvW0Mnl— Public Health Agency (@publichealthni) December 29, 2021Fully vaccinated close contacts will now be asked to take daily lateral flow tests for 10 days, and book a PCR test if one of these...
US News and World Report

Australia's Most Populous State Reports 1st Omicron Death

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s New South Wales state reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and confirmed its first death from the omicron variant. The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at an aged care facility in western Sydney. He was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions.
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
Axios

The UK's Omicron warning for America

Coronavirus cases are surging in London as the Omicron variant has officially replaced Delta — a sign of what's likely just around the corner for parts of the U.S. The bottom line: The ratio of deaths to cases will be lower than spring 2020, simply because so many Americans are either vaccinated or have already been infected. But it's still unclear if the variant itself is less severe, and how many people are vulnerable to it.
wkzo.com

Canada meets 2021 immigration target with 401,000 new permanent residents

(Reuters) – Canada met its target of granting 401,000 foreigners permanent residency in 2021 by focusing its efforts on temporary residents already in the country, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Thursday. Canada, which depends on immigration to drive its economy and support an aging population, saw new permanent...
WGRZ TV

Canada requires test for all travel

The U.S.-Canada border continues to remain a top conversation during COVID. Canada is now requiring all travelers to take a COVID test to cross the border.
