Indian mission in Nepal organises event to promote awareness on disability issues

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirgunj [Nepal], December 28 (ANI): As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Indian Consulate in Birgunj, Nepal, organised an event to recognise the need for the promotion of understanding of disability issues....

BBC

Saarah Ahmed Foundation aims to raise hidden disability awareness

A foundation has been launched in memory of a young woman to help raise awareness of hidden disabilities. Saarah Ahmed, from Carlisle, had a form of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) so rare only about 15 people in the UK have it. She died on 13 April this year. The 20-year-old had...
Indian a country with a tradition that promotes Ahimsa and Karuna: Dalai Lama

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday interacted with staff and students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak via video conferencing and asserted that India is a country with thousands of years of a tradition that promotes Ahimsa (non-violence) and Karuna (compassion).
The Guardian

Myanmar massacre: two Save the Children staff among dead

Save the Children has confirmed that two of its staff were killed in a Christmas Eve massacre blamed on junta troops that left the charred remains of dozens of people on a highway in eastern Myanmar. Anti-junta fighters said they found more than 30 bodies, including women and children, on...
TheDailyBeast

India Freezes Mother Teresa Charity’s Funds Amid Hindu Nationalist Attacks

The Indian government froze the bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity (MoC), a prominent humanitarian group in the country, on Monday. Based out of West Bengal, the charity's 3,000 nuns support abandoned children, leper colonies, hospices, schools, and more globally. The decision comes amid accusations from the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the MoC uses charity as a guise for religious conversion of poor Hindus and tribal groups, as well as a week of hate attacks instigated by right-wing Hindu groups who disrupted Christmas masses in several parts of India. In a Monday statement, the central government said that it had decided to reject a license renewal from the charity on Christmas day, citing only “adverse inputs” that it came across during review. Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, took to Twitter to condemn the government’s decision and its disruption to the charity’s humanitarian work, which supports 22,000 patients and employees.
Society
Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Hardline Hindu vigilante groups disrupted Christmas mass in parts of India, including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s core territory ahead of local elections in the coming months, media reported on Monday. The disruption of Christmas celebrations at the weekend and last week included the...
BBC

The Indian 'germ murder' that gripped the world

On the afternoon of 26 November 1933, a diminutive man brushed past a young landlord in a crowded railway station in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata (then Calcutta). Amarendra Chandra Pandey, 20, felt a jab of pain in his right arm as the man dressed in khadi, or coarse, homespun cotton, disappeared into the crowd at Howrah station.
INDIA
Student-centric culture at SIBM Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 30 (ANI/SRV): Management aspirants expect top institutions to provide programmes that help students grow into industry-ready professionals. However, fewer institutions choose to establish an environment that fosters learning beyond the classroom experience. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru, is one of the institutions that has always...
The Independent

Indian Hindu religious leader arrested for insulting Mahatma Gandhi and Islam

Police in India has arrested a Hindu religious leader four days after he was charged for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and attacking Islam during a religious gathering.Chhattisgarh state’s police arrested Kalicharan Maharaj near Khajuraho city in the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh state on Thursday, officials said.Three separate teams of Chhattisgarh’s police had been dispatched for his arrest.Sachin Sharma, a senior police superintendent of the Chhattisgarh police, elaborated on the quest authorities had to embark on to find Kalicharan Maharaj.The religious leader had apparently been trying to evade arrest, according to several media reports.“Kalicharan Maharaj was living in a...
The Independent

Indian airlines told to play national music on planes to promote culture

India’s airlines and airports have been asked by the government to play Indian music in a bid to promote the country’s culture. In a letter marked to airlines and airport operators on 27 December, the federal government’s Civil Aviation Ministry wrote: “Music played by most of the airlines across the globe is quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs: for example, jazz in American airlines or Mozart in Austrian airlines and Arab music in an airline from the Middle East.”“But, Indian airlines seldom play Indian music in the flight...our music has a rich heritage and culture and it...
The Guardian

Charity appeal in Guatemala, where the fight for land and water rights is a battle for survival

José Méndez walked up the mountain behind his rural Ch’orti’ Mayan community of Corozal in eastern Guatemala. He pointed towards an abandoned home of the plantation owner who used to run this hillside. “Right outside that house they killed our three compañeros, the exact same day the county government recognised us as an Indigenous community with rights to the land.”
Washington Post

Indian authorities to block foreign funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

NEW DELHI — For decades, the Christian congregation founded by Mother Teresa in an Indian slum was seen by supporters as a symbol of selfless giving and a magnet for donations from around the world. But to India’s Hindu right wing, it was a target of their ire — and a hotbed, some alleged, for the conversion of desperate Hindus into Christians.
The Independent

Indian medical body announces withdrawal of health services after police log case against protesting doctors

Hundreds of junior doctors hit the streets of India’s capital Delhi on Tuesday and threatened withdrawal of health services, alleging police brutality on colleagues protesting delay in postgraduate college allotments.Junior doctors in India who have completed their undergraduate degree (MBBS) and internship are required to appear for the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) test to decide on specialisations in their post graduate studies. The doctors were protesting the delay in counselling for the for post graduate courses.The test is usually held in January but was postponed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The test was first scheduled for April...
The Independent

Afghan mother forced to give away one of her newborn twins due to worsening hunger crisis

An Afghan mother was forced to give one of her newborn twins away due to not having enough food for both of the children to eat.Save the Children warned growing numbers of families are struggling to find enough food to survive as Afghanistan’s acute hunger crisis spirals out of control since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August.Bibi*, a 40-year-old, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, earlier this year but has now been pushed into giving one of the twins up due to not having sufficient money to feed her eight children.She said: “We have...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
