There were calls today for Liz Truss to be stripped of her role as the government’s minister for women and equalities, after it emerged that she had announced only one official engagement related to the post in the month of December.Ms Truss – seen as a potential successor to Boris Johnson as Tory leader – held on to the equalities position when she was promoted to foreign secretary in September’s reshuffle, and the prime minister has since added responsibility for the Brexit negotiations to her workload after the resignation of David Frost earlier this month.The Liberal Democrats warned that issues...

