You have to feel a little for Maserati. Coinciding with its most exciting period in decades - the new SUVs, an electric GT, the MC20, even the Trofeos of the old cars - is a global pandemic. Which has inevitably delayed all progress, and will have stymied some excitement as well; customers have had fewer opportunities to see cars up close, and probably thought about them less. The MC20 is actually in the UK - there's one for sale here - but its launch has felt less significant than it might usually have. This is a carbon-tubbed, 580hp, mid-engined Maserati, after all, yet its arrival has been robbed of the deserved fanfare.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO