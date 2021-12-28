ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elegant shrimp recipe for parties

West Hawaii Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re hosting a holiday cocktail party, you want something...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

Comments / 0

Greyson F

New Spaghetti Restaurant Opening, Offering Cheap Eats

Grab yourself a big bucket of pasta.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Dinner doesn’t prepare itself. And yet, when you have a hungry family and busy work schedule, it can be difficult to whip up something delicious at home, and yet stopping off at a fast-food restaurant can not only become repetitive, but surprisingly expensive when feeding a larger family. By the Bucket wants to change that.
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
Mashed

You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Trisha Yearwood's Holiday Baked Ham

Another Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the marathon kitchen days have just begun. It's time to start planning out all of the delicious holiday treats you'll be baking throughout the coming weeks, and, more importantly, what you'll be serving for your Christmas meal. A 2020 YouGov poll in which participants were presented with head-to-head matchups of traditional holiday dishes found roasted potatoes to be the most popular Christmas menu item. However, while most people's love for potatoes runs fairly deep, we have to admit that serving up any form of the starch without some sort of protein alongside it just seems wrong.
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Calling These Frozen Potstickers 'So Good'

When Friday night rolls around, the last thing you want to do is spend hours whipping up a homemade dinner. That's why so many people reach for the takeout menus (or pull up the DoorDash app) to order in a few boxes of their favorite dish to enjoy while they kick back on the couch and binge watch Netflix.
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
The Independent

The best Brussels sprout recipes according to celebrity chefs

Brussels sprouts have had it rough. Horrifically mistreated throughout the Seventies, Eighties and Nineties, for too long we threw them into boiling water and left them to wilt, stew and practically dissolve.In the process, generations have grown up thinking sprouts are disgusting, an inedible hell only to be endured on Christmas Day.“I still have nightmares now, watching my mum on Christmas Eve criss-crossing the bottom of the sprouts,” remembers chef Gordon Ramsay, author of Ramsay In 10 (Hodder & Stoughton, £25). “The minute she blanched them they blew up – all the leaves had separated.”I love me some crispy Brussels...
The Independent

How to cook the perfect roast potatoes this Christmas, according to chefs

The classic roast potato is a staple at any Christmas dinner, which means there is a lot of pressure to get them perfect.It was Queen Victoria who first introduced the potato to the Christmas menu, although at the time they were eaten mashed rather than roasted.These days everyone has their own roasties recipe, but what is the perfect roast potato and how do you cook it?According to Nigella Lawson, the perfect roast potato is “sweet and soft inside and a golden-brown carapace of crunch without.”Getting that perfect crunch can seem complicated, but don’t fret. For those unsure about parboiling, struggling...
Clean Eating

Ring in the New Year at Home With Our 41 Best Party-Ready Recipes

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Celebrating New Year’s Eve at home doesn’t mean you have to sit on your couch and watch others ring in January 1 around the world on TV. Throw your own celebration, whether it’s just you and a friend or your entire family! We’ll help you handle the cooking – we’ve rounded up our best New Year’s recipes, all of which are made for hosting parties of every size. From bite-sized apps to finger foods to creative single-serve dishes, these ideas will make your at-home get-together festive, fun and filled with delicious bites. Plus, each recipe has a ton of potential. You can create a spread that mixes and matches a whole bunch of these dishes for a party, or you can make a few of your faves if you’re keeping your celebration small and cozy.
People

Shrimp Cocktail 3 Ways

The perfect pairing for any winter festivity: a cocktail in one hand with a shrimp dipped in cocktail sauce in the other. Jarred sauce is good, but why not do something great with one of these three flavorful dips. Whipped Feta Sauce. 8 oz. feta cheese, crumbled (about 2 cups)
purewow.com

32 Recipes with Sour Cream, from Impossibly Moist Cakes to Crowd-Pleasing Party Dips

Sour cream: It’s creamy, tangy, refreshing and so many dishes (like tacos, baked potatoes and French onion dip) wouldn’t be the same without it. It can keep cakes and cookies moist, bring a much-needed zing of acidity to a wide range of appetizers and mains, and add a cooling creaminess to a variety of sauces, dressings and dips. In honor of the underappreciated condiment—which often languishes, half-full, in the back of our fridges until it’s past its expiration date—we’ve rounded up 32 of the best recipes with sour cream that prove its magical properties beyond a shadow of a doubt. (And will let you finally take advantage of every last dollop.)
Democrat-Herald

3 super easy TikTok recipes to bring to the holiday party

During the busy holiday season, you already have enough on your plate. These TikTok recipes take just minutes to make but will still be a hit at your next holiday party. These pear, brie, and baby arugula skewers from @walderwellness are like tasty one-bite salad. Top them with chopped walnuts and a balsamic glaze before serving.
