Jonathan Bernstein: Biden can promise action, but omicron is in charge right now

White House press secretary Jen Psaki seemed unable to name President Joe Biden’s biggest foreign Policy success as commander-in-chief during a recent briefing.It’s been a tumultuous year for the Biden administration, with its handling of the US troop withdrawal in Afghanistan dominating the headlines back in September – as well as attracting widespread condemnation from allies. There have been several other setbacks since then, including a “clumsy” defence deal that strained Franco-American relations, further Russian interference in Ukraine, and bad PR in the form of President Biden’s apparent “nap” at the recent COP26 climate summit. Therefore, as the Daily Mail...
Comments / 0