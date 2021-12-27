Federal Circuit to Hold Arguments by Phone as Virus Spreads

Over the past ten days, there has been a flurry of activity with regard to the OSHA mandates. First, on December 13, the Eighth Circuit declined to stay a trial court injunction that blocked the mandate with respect to Medicaid and Medicare programs. Second, on December 15, the Fifth Circuit upheld an injunction against the Medicaid/Medicare mandate with regard to fourteen Plaintiff states. Third, on December 17, a divided panel of the Sixth Circuit upheld the OSHA mandate. (In a quirk of timing, Judge Sutton and Bush's dissents from denial of en banc actually came out before the panel decision.)
