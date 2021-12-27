ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Federal Circuit to Hold Arguments by Phone as Virus Spreads

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Circuit will hold hearings from its January argument session by phone, as the more transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus sweeps the country. The court clerk will individually notify attorneys...

High Court Vaccine Mandate Case Puts Agency Power to the Test (1)

The power of a federal health agency to make critical decisions could hang on whether the U.S. Supreme Court allows the Biden administration to enforce its vaccine mandate for health-care workers while lawsuits unfold. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Covid-19 vaccine mandate is the first time the agency...
Omicron Prompts Remote Arguments in N.Y., Other Circuits (2)

Second, Seventh circuits go virtual with Covid variant surging. Decision follows Federal Circuit’s to return to remote arguments. The New York-based federal appeals court and the Chicago-based circuit will hold oral arguments remotely beginning in January, as Covid-19 infections rise amid the spread of the more transmissible omicron variant.
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden's vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session to hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine or testing requirement for large employers and a separate vaccine requirement for health care workers. The high court announced late Wednesday that it would hear arguments in...
BREAKING: Supreme Court speeds vax mandates to Jan. 7 hearing

The U.S. Supreme Court took the unusual step of announcing Wednesday night that it would hear arguments over the administration’s COVID-19 worker vaccine mandate on Jan. 7. That’s three days before the court was to restart hearing oral arguments for other cases. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...
Supreme Court decides to hear challenge to President Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON D.C - CNBC is reporting The Supreme Court late Wednesday agreed to hear legal challenges to the Biden administration’s mandates that employees of large companies and health-care workers be vaccinated against Covid-19. CNBC says, the court in an order said that its consideration for requests to stay those mandates would be deferred until oral argument on Jan. 7.
Justices agree to hear emergency case over Biden vaccine rules

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court will hold a special hearing next month to consider challenges to the Biden administration's pandemic efforts affecting millions of workers — a nationwide vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers, and a separate mandate for health care workers. Both policies have been at least...
Supreme Court to Hold Special Session on Biden Vaccine Rules (1)

The U.S. Supreme Court said it would hear arguments on an expedited basis on President. ’s Covid-19 shot-or-test rule for large employers and his separate vaccine mandate for health-care workers. The justices will hear both cases at a special Jan. 7 session, weighing whether to let the rules take effect...
SCOTUS Jabs OSHA Vaccine Cases on the Rocket-Docket

Over the past ten days, there has been a flurry of activity with regard to the OSHA mandates. First, on December 13, the Eighth Circuit declined to stay a trial court injunction that blocked the mandate with respect to Medicaid and Medicare programs. Second, on December 15, the Fifth Circuit upheld an injunction against the Medicaid/Medicare mandate with regard to fourteen Plaintiff states. Third, on December 17, a divided panel of the Sixth Circuit upheld the OSHA mandate. (In a quirk of timing, Judge Sutton and Bush's dissents from denial of en banc actually came out before the panel decision.)
COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
Federal Circuit Further Ups Hearing Restrictions Due to Omicron

Everyone attending oral arguments at the Federal Circuit going forward must present a negative Covid-19 test under new protocols announced by the court in response to the latest surge in case numbers. Previously the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit only required a negative PCR test for those...
Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice. New case alert: Can game wardens in Pennsylvania trespass onto private property without a warrant or permission or notice for whatever reason whenever they want? Some state statutes say pretty much yes, and under the Supreme Court's lamentable "open fields doctrine" the answer is pretty much the same. But now a pair of hunting clubs are asking if the Pennsylvania constitution might provide more protections against unreasonable searches than the federal Constitution. Click here to learn more.
Tyson Worker Covid Death Suits Rightly Sent to Iowa State Court

Tyson’s federal officer direction, federal question arguments fail. Families of four workers who died after allegedly contracting Covid-19 at a Waterloo, Iowa, Tyson Foods pork processing facility can move forward with their cases in state court, rather than the company’s preferred federal venue, the Eighth Circuit affirmed Thursday.
Circuit Split Requires Justices to Take FTC Challenge, Axon Says

A recent ruling on courts’ authority to review the constitutionality of administrative proceedings has created a circuit split that requires review of a challenge to the FTC’s structure, police equipment maker Axon Enterprise Inc. told the U.S. Supreme Court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit...
Kavanaugh asks Biden to respond to flood of vaccine mandate appeals, SCOTUS set to take up high-stakes case

Justice Brett Kavanaugh Monday asked the Biden administration to respond to a flood of appeals of a Sixth Circuit ruling that allowed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to move forward with its controversial vaccine-or-testing mandate for large businesses. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals initially halted the planned...
Omicron: U.S. testing failures are 'morally scandalous,' doctor says

Testing has become a core focus as the U.S. tries to contain the spread of the Omicron variant, which now accounts for an estimated 58.6% of all COVID-19 cases in the country. President Biden announced on Dec. 21 that his administration would be providing 500 million at-home tests for free across the U.S. And according to Dr. Arthur Caplan, a bioethicist and professor at NYU Langone's Health Division of Medical Ethics, the initiative is still not enough.
