Federal Circuit to Hold Arguments by Phone as Virus Spreads

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice. New case alert: Can game wardens in Pennsylvania trespass onto private property without a warrant or permission or notice for whatever reason whenever they want? Some state statutes say pretty much yes, and under the Supreme Court's lamentable "open fields doctrine" the answer is pretty much the same. But now a pair of hunting clubs are asking if the Pennsylvania constitution might provide more protections against unreasonable searches than the federal Constitution. Click here to learn more.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO