In Wilson’s Great Work, Seahawks Manage To Contain 49ers

wearebreakingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) – Russell Wilson had his best performance since returning from finger surgery, throwing for 231 yards and two touchdowns, as the Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers 30-23 on Sunday. Seattle (4-8) snapped a three-game losing streak but it wasn’t easy, committing a series...

