Retired occupational therapists to help Devon students
BBC
2 days ago
A pilot scheme has been launched to try to ease the shortage of occupational therapists in Devon. As part of the trial, clinical students are being given hands-on experience in social care settings where placements have not previously been available. It also uses retired occupational therapists to support students....
When a parent hears the diagnosis that their child has autism, Dr. Michael Coldiron wants those parents to know it’s isn’t the end of their hopes and dreams for that child. “It’s not a death sentence. The things that they love about their child – the quirks, the...
“I walk around with a constant heaviness. The headaches, sleepiness, anxiety … I don’t know what to do about them or if they will go away.”. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recently issued a new report to highlight the need to address a mental health crisis among the nation’s youth, adolescents and young adults. Murthy’s advisory is an urgent call for a coordinated and holistic response to this crisis. The emotional and mental health of college students across the country—and the world—is at a crisis level, and this situation is hurting students’ ability to self-regulate, learn and thrive. Consider the previous undergraduate student’s comment and the following one, made in a focus group about how colleges can better help students cope with the anxiety of the current moment:
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Staff at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, took time to honor one of its own. One year ago, Stan Kjellberg died from COVID-19 complications. He worked at the hospital as an occupational therapist for 23 years, a job that allowed him to positively impact others every day.
Counselors say our new normal during this pandemic is leading more students to seek help for their mental health. In fact, this week the U.S. Department of Justice issued a statement in support of students getting help with their mental health in schools. As more students struggle, the DOJ is...
Most people enjoyed preschool, but as time passes, memories start to fade, unless you were a student of Anne D’Arcangelis. In recent weeks, several have joined together to share vivid memories, in most cases decades later. “Mrs. D’Arcangelis always made it just really exciting and she was very dramatic...
Many adults find themselves helping their aging parents sign up for Medicare, a complex process with many steps and considerations. There are penalties for delaying enrollment, and not everyone understands their options. Moreover, making the wrong choices can lead to headaches down the road. There are several ways you can guide them through the process, including helping them focus on doctors and drug coverage over plan perks, understanding the many rules about signing up for Medicare (and whether you can delay enrollment), and encouraging them to get advice from as many neutral sources as possible.
At least 18 people hospitalized at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19 and potentially caught the disease from a sick staff member who continued to work for several days, according to an internal memo shared with the Sun-Times. At least one of the patients has...
A new study published in the journal PLOS One suggests that social anxiety is characterized by increased avoidance, rather than hypervigilance, during social situations. The naturalistic study tracked participants’ eye gazes as a stranger entered the room and found that participants with higher social anxiety showed a shorter initial fixation to the stranger and lower visual exploration of the environment.
Sandpoint Middle School’s Design for Change class donated over 800 pounds of pet food and other supplies to Better Together Animal Alliance on Thursday. This student-led fundraising effort was part of a random act of kindness project for the class. “We love seeing young people in our community participating...
Patients are dying in hospital without their families because of pressure on NHS services, hospices have told The Independent.A major care provider has warned that it has seen a “huge shift” in the number of patients referred too late to its services.The warning comes as NHS England begins a new £32m contract with hospices to help hospitals discharge as many patients as possible this winter.NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said the health service was preparing for an Omicron-driven Covid wave that could be as disruptive as, or even worse than, last winter’s crisis.Hospices are already dealing with a “huge volume...
Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Atlas Scholars held a fundraising event, Sunday for Scholars, at the Houston Polo Club. Guests raised more than $140,000 for scholarships, admission-test tutoring, and mentorship for high school and college students. Jay Mondkar, a scholar graduate from the first year of the program, spoke and pledged a $20,000 match donation. The nonprofit, founded by River Oaks residents Craig Taylor and Tejpal Singh in 2013, provides mentorship and internships for motivated students of diverse backgrounds. Atlas Scholars has benefitted 87 scholars and awarded over $450,000 in scholarships. Board members include Mary Anne Brelinsky, Geoffrey Berg, and Greg Agran.
May 2021 was supposed to be the end of an eight-year journey for Tess Posh. Instead, it became an opportunity to put what she’s learned in her occupational therapy doctoral program into practice. “One of the big things of occupational therapy is being able to promote function and independence...
A 67-year-old man recently retired from the company where he worked for three decades when he found out he had lung cancer.
The news turned his life upside down, and he began chemotherapy as soon as possible.
When he was working, he and his wife were able to handle their bills, but with the couple surviving...
The end of the semester usually means finals for students. For Franklin Community Unit School District No. 1 students this semester, it means volunteering around the community and schools. From raking leaves to winterizing homes to making cards and gifts for residents at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Franklin...
For high school students wanting to go into the health care field, the Health Occupations class at Fayette Institute of Technology in Oak Hill is a step in the right direction. The class affords students the opportunity to learn about their chosen health career, acquire hands-on skills, gain some college credit, and potentially have a certification before they graduate.
In this podcast, we talk with Tavii El, MSOT ’21, and Mary Zhu, MSOT ‘21, two students currently in the University’s Doctor of Occupational Therapy (OTD) program. They discuss their transition from Salus' Master of Occupational Therapy (MSOT) program to the OTD program, and the benefits of completing it all back to back at Salus University.
I taught teenagers economics for almost 40 years until my retirement a few years ago. When I started teaching in the 1970s, I used to refer to the last period on a Friday afternoon as the "graveyard slot." It was hard to get any work out of the students, who just wanted to go home for the weekend.
Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
A rare "mermaid birth" has taken place for baby Rio Petrie Martins on Thursday, December 16, surprising the midwives who attended to his mother, Jennifer Petrie, who never felt her water break while she was in labor. Petrie, from Southport in the U.K., was shocked to see Rio coming out...
Comments / 0