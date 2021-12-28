ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IN

CANCELED: Silver Alert declared for Jefferson County man

By Izzy Karpinski
 2 days ago

Update: Keith has been found.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert.

Police say Robert Mark Keith was last seen on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

He is a 60-year-old male and is 5’7″, 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Robert is missing from Deputy, Indiana which is 90 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Robert Mark Keith, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 812-265-4344 or 911.

