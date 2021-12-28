Read full article on original website
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Division I OHSAA football previews: Pickerington Central, Gahanna Lincoln set for rematch
During its run to the 2019 Division I state championship as well as last season, Pickerington Central took advantage of an opportunity to avenge its only regular-season loss during the postseason. The chance to beat a team they’ve already lost to is on the table again for the fourth-seeded Tigers, but they must get past top-seeded Gahanna Lincoln in a Region 3 semifinal Nov. 11 at DeSales. ...
Comments / 0