During its run to the 2019 Division I state championship as well as last season, Pickerington Central took advantage of an opportunity to avenge its only regular-season loss during the postseason. The chance to beat a team they’ve already lost to is on the table again for the fourth-seeded Tigers, but they must get past top-seeded Gahanna Lincoln in a Region 3 semifinal Nov. 11 at DeSales. ...

GAHANNA, OH ・ 28 MINUTES AGO