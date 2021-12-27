The Four Most Valuable Data Projects I Worked on in 2021

87% of ML projects are eventually not delivered to production (VB). This article from 2019 is cited in almost every MLOps startup pitch deck, and this number is well-established in the ML discourse. To be totally honest, I have tried to trace back this number and figure out how it was retrieved — and didn’t find any reliable source or research to support it. However, this number seems quite reasonable if you also consider projects that were stopped at an early stage of PoC. The more painful number is the relative amount of projects that were already committed to the management or even to customers, in which significant efforts have already been invested — that were terminated before (or after) hitting production. In my previous post: “how to run due diligence for ML teams”, I give a high-level overview of the ingredients of successful ML teams. Here, you can find some practical advice on how to build high-impact ML teams.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO