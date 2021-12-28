Ice skating lessons at local mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- There will be free ice skating lessons at the Southern Park Mall on Tuesday and Wednesday.



It will be at the rink in Debartolo Commons from 1:30 p.m.- 2:30 p.m.



The lessons are free, but you still have to pay the price of admission.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.