Youngstown, OH

Ice skating lessons at local mall

By Jonathan Renforth
 2 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- There will be free ice skating lessons at the Southern Park Mall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will be at the rink in Debartolo Commons from 1:30 p.m.- 2:30 p.m.

The lessons are free, but you still have to pay the price of admission.

Sports
