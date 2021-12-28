ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Singapore artists take the spotlight in NME Radar Sessions come 2022

By NME
NME
 2 days ago

Get ready: next year, NME Radar Sessions touches down in Singapore with four exciting and poignant chapters focusing on local artists and how the country has informed their music and lives. Get a taste of what's to come in the trailer above. Art isn't made in a vacuum....

www.nme.com

Your EDM

New Artist Spotlight: Take a 'Butcher's Hook' at Unconventional Breakbeat Act, The Nylon Admirals [Video]

Everyone loves a bit of Cockney rhyming slang: “up the apples and pears” for “up the stairs” or “what’s this box of toys” for “what’s this noise?” et al. are examples of the cheeky wordplay which, though most prevalent in Victorian East London, still snakes its way into the modern vernacular. As a nod to those cheeky UK cultural signposts also contained in its musical composition, Seattle duo The Nylon Admirals’ newest single could only be called “Butcher’s Hook,” the Cockney rhyme for “look.”
MUSIC
worcestermag.com

Artist Spotlight: Kristi Xhelili

Kristi Xhelili is an artist specializing in the mediums of music, film, and photography. Born in Albania, but moved to Worcester and raised here since age 3, his photography work demonstrates his personal confrontation with these two different cultures. Some of his deeper work revolves around street photography and how he uses this medium to observe and understand the very real environments around him, particularly concerts within the Central Mass. area — how they are different, how they are similar. He also experiments and explores a vast array of of photographic techniques, including astrophotography, portraiture, long exposures, to light paintings, and much more. With a sense of wonder and curiosity, as well as a keen eye, he created images full of magic and hope, to the total opposite, where images may capture raw despair and madness in an era of widespread depression. All of his work includes only single exposures, all taken in-camera and never "Photoshopped." Says Xhelili, "It matters quite a lot … that a photograph you might see of his is always very much REAL."
WORCESTER, MA
guitargirlmag.com

Fiona Maura Rides Into The Indie Scene With "Motorcycle" Music Video

Nashville-Tenn.– Dream pop songstress Fiona Maura rides into the indie music scene following the success of the ambient debut single Motorcycle with the release of her thrilling official music video. (Click HERE to watch.) The song is also available everywhere digitally. Spotlighting Fiona and her teams’ fearless and daring...
MUSIC
BBC

Vinyl sales soared again in 2021, thanks to Abba

Albums by Adele, Abba and Ed Sheeran helped vinyl sales in the UK top five million for the first time since 1991. Almost a quarter of the albums bought this year (23%) were on vinyl, with Abba's Voyage the biggest-seller. It marks the format's 14th consecutive year of growth, with...
MUSIC
wmagazine.com

Meet Arooj Aftab, the Grammy-Nominated Artist Who Pioneered Pakistan's DIY Music Movement

When Arooj Aftab was in high school, she taught herself to play guitar, recorded herself singing covers, and posted videos of her at-home performances on the Internet. From her bedroom in Lahore, Pakistan, Aftab sang Jeff Buckley’s ten-minute rendition of “Hallelujah” and local rock artist Aamir Zaki’s “Mera Pyar” (“My Love”), strumming her guitar and crooning in a soft, melodious voice. It was the late ‘90s, and YouTube didn’t yet exist—but the music scene in the Muslim-majority country flourished with the popularity of boy bands that synthesized traditional rhythms of the region with the alternative-cool of rock music. Aftab’s covers spread like wildfire online, rippling in e-mail threads and digital forums, and heralded the now-36-year-old Brooklyn-based artist’s calling as a singer and musician.
MUSIC
NME

MOMOLAND to return with new music after year-long absence

MOMOLAND have confirmed that they will be making their long-awaited comeback early next year. A representative from the girl group’s label MLD Entertainment told South Korean news outlet Osen that the six-member act are slated to release a new music next month, on January 14. The report adds that MOMOLAND are currently in the final stages of preparing for their long-awaited comeback.
MUSIC
New York Post

Vinyl and cassette sales are skyrocketing thanks to this comeback band

Save your nostalgia for CDs — records are selling just fine. Thanks to a handful of big name musicians, vinyl sales skyrocketed this year, with the BBC reporting that the UK topped 5 million record sales for the first time since 1991. Indeed, the past 12 months saw vinyl...
MUSIC
NME

Watch BLACKPINK's Rosé cover Cautious Clay's 'Wildfire'

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has shared a stripped-back cover of a song by US R&B musician Cautious Clay. The new version of ‘Wildfire’ is one of many covers the Korean-Australian singer has posted online this year. Rosé posted a video of her singing and playing the song on...
MUSIC
NME

Petition to shut down 'Snowdrop' broadcaster launched as backlash mounts

A new petition calling for the shutdown of South Korean TV network JTBC, the broadcaster of the K-drama Snowdrop, has been launched as backlash over the series mounts. On December 18 and 19, JTBC aired the first two episodes of its hotly anticipated winter drama Snowdrop, which had been embroiled in controversy over its alleged distortion of history even before it premiered. Notably, Snowdrop is set in 1987, a pivotal year for South Korea’s pro-democracy movement, and stars Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Future becomes first artist with over 10million SoundCloud followers

Future has hit a huge milestone, becoming the first artist in history to amass over 10million followers on SoundCloud. It appears that the rapper hit the milestone this week, though according to RouteNote, he’s been the most followed artist on the platform since at least June of this year; at the time, it was reported he held 9.92million followers.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Japan's Yuzu Set to Drop Two New Albums 'PEOPLE' and 'SEES' in 2022

J-pop superstars Yuzu told fans during their 2021 Winter Solstice livestream on Wednesday (Dec. 22) that they will be releasing two new studio albums next year. Yuzu had performed a free concert almost every year on the winter solstice ever since their debut in 1997. This year’s livestream from Noevir Stadium Kobe was the first time in four years that Yuujin Kitagawa and Koji Iwasawa put on the free show, and the two delivered an eight-track set full of hits, including “Eikoh no Kakehashi” from 2004. The pair also shared their new promo photo shot on the field of the stadium before the concert.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The person who got me through 2021: LayedBakDFR captured the perfect joy of discovering a great song

Throughout the pandemic, I, like many others, found myself turning to familiar music I listened to as a teenager, seeking comfort in 2000s nostalgia playlists and the hollow, monotonous “landfill indie” of the 2010s. It wasn’t that I especially enjoyed listening to music that I’d last heard on student nights at bad nightclubs in York, or that they marked a particularly happy period of my life. Instead, I returned to these playlists because I found myself unable to listen to new music.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Japanese gems, maligned boybands and 'the Dan': the best old music Guardian writers discovered this year

Marcia Griffiths – Sweet and Nice (1974) Marcia Griffith’s debut solo album – released between her UK hits as one half of Bob and Marcia and her membership of Bob Marley’s backing vocalists the I-Threes – is the kind of record you can’t believe you haven’t already heard, or at least heard of: surely people should have been banging on for years about something this good? Griffith’s tough-but-tender vocals are incredible, and while the sound seems to pitch her as something more than a straightforward reggae artist, it was made the year after Bob Marley’s breakthrough album, Catch a Fire, had proved Jamaican artists could reach a wide international audience.
MUSIC
NYLON

The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022

As 2021 comes to a close, we at NYLON are already looking ahead to the new year. With the live music industry more or less back on its feet, 2022 is already looking to be a stacked year of releases from our favorite veteran artists, indie breakthroughs, and the moment’s biggest pop stars. The grind doesn’t stop — and in 2022, it’s only getting crazier. Below, find the 18 album releases we’re most looking forward to, from Avril Lavigne’s pop-punk return and Mitski’s long-awaited third album, to very possibly new music from Kendrick Lamar and Sky Ferreira.
MUSIC
NME

Rising singer-songwriter msftz: "I hope people will think of me as a storyteller"

“I love singing about nature and expressing nature. I think nature is art, and that it presents an absolute form of art and beauty to artists like me,” msftz says at some point during our chat. When it comes to finding beauty in the simplest facets of life, the 23-year-old singer-songwriter seems to have it all down. “One day, I want to create an album that is a collection of songs that are under the same theme,” she tells NME, “themes like sleeping, or loving, or nature.”
MUSIC
NME

Kep1er unveil lively teaser for 'Wa Da Da' music video

Upcoming K-pop girl group Kep1er have dropped a teaser for the music video of their highly anticipated debut track, ‘Wa Da Da’. In the vibrant visual, the girl group showcase powerful choreography as they exclaim: “Game over, wa da da da!” The clip also features a large set piece, featuring a home, playground and more. ‘Wa Da Da’ is the lead single of Kep1er’s debut mini-album ‘First Impact’, which drops on January 3 at 6pm KST.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J "SDAB"

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES

