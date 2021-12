Madonna appears ready to go after Tory Lanez after alleging the Canadian artist’s new song “Pluto’s Last Comet” rips off her 1985 single, “Into the Groove.” In a statement shared with Rolling Stone via a representative, Madonna says, “I am tired of being taken advantage of and I mean business.” “Pluto’s Last Comet” appears on Lanez’s new Eighties-inspired album, Alone at Prom, and the song’s lead synth riff does bare a resemblance to the one in Madonna’s “Into the Groove.” Madonna first raised the issue in — of all places — the comments section on one of Lanez’s Instagram posts, writing last...

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO