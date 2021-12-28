ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle making move for Real Madrid midfielder Isco

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United are making a move for Real Madrid midfielder Isco. The Spain international is off contract in June and on the outer of coach Carlo Ancelotti's plans this season...

