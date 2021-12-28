Newcastle making move for Real Madrid midfielder Isco

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has missed Monday night’s trip to Newcastle after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced.Lindelof was substituted after suffering breathing difficulties during the 1-0 win over Norwich in United’s last outing on 11 December, though United said at the time that was not thought to be related to the Covid-19 cases that forced the closure of the club’s training ground.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesLindelof, who was given a heart monitor to try to get to the bottom of the problem, was said by the club to have...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO