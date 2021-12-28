President Biden Facing Criticism After COVID Spike, Lack of Testing

President Biden is facing mounting criticism after a spike in COVID-19 cases, and a shortage of COVID-19 testing kits.

The White House says they're ordering 500 million at-home rapid tests. Critics, however, say too little, too late. Over the holiday weekend, there long lines at COVID-19 testing sites nationwide. At airports, thousands of flights were disrupted due to COVID-19 concerns. There's also a report from Vanity Fair claiming the administration rejected a proposal in October to boost free rapid tests ahead of the holiday season. The president has denied that report.

“They have gotten in, and just decided to be a one-trick pony: Vaccinate. Vaccinate. Vaccinate,” Political consultant Luke Macias said. “It doesn’t matter whether the variant is stronger or weaker. Vaccinate.”

He says as a result, the White House has ignored efforts to create and distribute therapeutics .

“I really don’t think there’s a desire to really focus on therapeutics, and even talk about the therapeutics that are working because all that says to the American people is the government does not have an excuse to control you anymore,” Macias explained.