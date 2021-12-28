ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden Facing Criticism After COVID Spike, Lack of Testing

By Wyatt Goolsby
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 2 days ago

President Biden is facing mounting criticism after a spike in COVID-19 cases, and a shortage of COVID-19 testing kits.

The White House says they're ordering 500 million at-home rapid tests. Critics, however, say too little, too late. Over the holiday weekend, there long lines at COVID-19 testing sites nationwide. At airports, thousands of flights were disrupted due to COVID-19 concerns. There's also a report from Vanity Fair claiming the administration rejected a proposal in October to boost free rapid tests ahead of the holiday season. The president has denied that report.

“They have gotten in, and just decided to be a one-trick pony: Vaccinate. Vaccinate. Vaccinate,” Political consultant Luke Macias said. “It doesn’t matter whether the variant is stronger or weaker. Vaccinate.”

He says as a result, the White House has ignored efforts to create and distribute therapeutics .

“I really don’t think there’s a desire to really focus on therapeutics, and even talk about the therapeutics that are working because all that says to the American people is the government does not have an excuse to control you anymore,” Macias explained.

Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
wearebreakingnews.com

Biden Faces Covid-19 Testing Campaign Failure

(CNN) – US President Joe Biden and his team repeatedly promised that more covid-19 tests would be available, including home kits that offer quick results, but now admit that a virus, which is more adaptable than the politicians who fight it, surpassed them once again. For many Americans, this...
Fox News

White House clears press from Biden conference

President Biden’s administration continued to show its difficult relationship with the press on Monday. Biden took calls from governors to discuss ongoing efforts to combat rising COVID-19 cases due to the new omicron variant. After speaking with the governors, Biden addressed White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients as to whether the governors had questions.
Axios

Biden: "We have more work to do" on COVID testing capacity

President Biden said during a meeting with the nation's governors and his COVID-19 response team Monday that the administration has not yet done enough to scale up the nation's COVID-19 testing capacity. Why it matters: As the nation faces a surge in COVID cases driven by the Omicron variant, Biden...
