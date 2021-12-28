ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii Congressman Kai Kahele blasts top Navy official who said drinking well contamination is ‘not a crisis’

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaii Congressman Kai Kahele is urging a top Navy official to publicly apologize for “insulting and offensive comments ” he made during a hearing this week on the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility, which is believed to be the source of petroleum contamination in the Navy’s drinking water...

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USNI News

Navy Relieves Destroyer XO For ‘Failing to Abide By Lawful Order’

The Navy has relieved the executive officer of one of its Arleigh Burke-class destroyers for “failing to abide by lawful order,” a Navy spokesman confirmed to USNI News. The service on Friday relieved Cmdr. Lucian Kins, the executive officer of USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81), Naval Surface Force Atlantic said in a statement.
MILITARY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kahele blasts Navy official for ‘offensive comments’ on tainted water issue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Congressman Kai Kahele is blasting a high-ranking Navy official for disrespecting military families and Oahu residents by calling the tainted water issue at Red Hill not a crisis at all. Deputy Assistant Navy Secretary James Balocki’s comments came Monday during a contested case hearing over the...
HONOLULU, HI
USNI News

Report to Congress on U.S. Navy Ship Names

The following is the Dec. 16, 2021, Congressional Research Service report, Navy Ship Names: Background for Congress. Names for Navy ships traditionally have been chosen and announced by the Secretary of the Navy, under the direction of the President and in accordance with rules prescribed by Congress. Rules for giving certain types of names to certain types of Navy ships have evolved over time. There have been exceptions to the Navy’s ship-naming rules, particularly for the purpose of naming a ship for a person when the rule for that type of ship would have called for it to be named for something else. Some observers have perceived a breakdown in, or corruption of, the rules for naming Navy ships. Section 370 of the FY2021 NDAA (H.R. 6395/P.L. 116-283 of January 1, 2021) established a commission regarding the removal and renaming of certain assets of the Department of Defense (including ships) that commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

Hawaii's Contact Tracing System Put to the Test

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Currently in Hawaii there are 367 contract tracers on the job following up on thousands of positive cases. However, as Brooks Baehr of the Department of Health explains, the contract tracing system has a limit to what it can handle. "The volume of cases is so tremendously...
HAWAII STATE
MilitaryTimes

More than 3,000 sailors in the Navy Reserve miss COVID-19 vaccine deadline

Thousands of sailors in the Navy Reserve have missed the deadline to get the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Navy. A total of 3,002 Ready Reserve sailors remain unvaccinated as of Dec. 29 — a day after the Dec. 28 deadline the service set for sailors in the Reserve to reach full vaccination status.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Kahele
wwnytv.com

Contamination in Navy’s water system a crisis decades in the making

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy water crisis is not yet a month old, but the threat posed by the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility is decades in the making, advocates and government leaders say. Some call it a slow-moving disaster. Others say the threat is only expected to grow.
HONOLULU, HI
crossroadstoday.com

Hawaii congress members ask US to tackle Navy’s fouled water

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s congressional delegation on Thursday asked House and Senate leaders to make sure the military spends whatever money it has available to address the contamination of Pearl Harbor drinking water by a Navy fuel storage facility that has leaked petroleum. “We are deeply concerned that...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Water Contamination#State Of Hawaii#The U S Pacific Fleet#The Hawaii Sierra Club#Doh
newsy.com

Navy Fuel Leak Could Cause Water Crisis In Hawaii

New developments are playing out around an important site in American history: Pearl Harbor. The Japanese attack there in 1941 killed over 2,000 people and launched the U.S. into World War II. Even today, it's still the site of an active military base. Just a couple of miles away from...
HAWAII STATE
Gazette

Defense official visits Hawaiian island affected by contaminated water crisis

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks visited Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the location of a massive fuel leak that contaminated drinking water for thousands of people. Hawaii's Department of Health announced that the drinking water tested on Dec. 5 contained "high levels of gasoline and diesel range hydrocarbons," while Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said earlier that week that "several thousand have been relocated out of their homes."
MILITARY
KITV.com

Hawaii State Legislators meet with Assistant Secretary of the Navy

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii State Legislators and the Assistant Secretary of the Navy met behind closed doors on Saturday, Dec. 18. The discussion focused on the contaminated water situation with the Navy's water system as well as the reserve fuel storage facility at Red Hill. "It was a very good...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Army
lascrucesbulletin.com

Keeping the Navy going

Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Marcus Herrera, a native of Las Cruces, conducts maintenance on an EA-18G Growler assigned to the “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136, in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 4. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the Navy said.
LAS CRUCES, NM
US News and World Report

Navy Objects to Recommendation It Drain Hawaii Fuel Tanks

HONOLULU (AP) — The Navy on Wednesday filed objections to the conclusion by a Hawaii state official that it should be required to remove fuel from tanks it owns near Pearl Harbor. State Department of Health Deputy Director Marian Tsuji now has 30 days to consider the Navy's complaints...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy