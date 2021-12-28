United Way of Northeast Mississippi's new campaign directors eager to join the cause

Andy Burleson, left, and Case Knight, the new campaign directors at United Way of Northeast Mississippi, pose for a photograph outside the nonprofit organization's office in Tupelo. Burleson and Knight joined the organization at different times last year and, together, will oversee United Way's extensive fundraising campaigns. The money raised during those campaigns helps fund more than 50 area partner agencies. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO • The United Way of Northeast Mississippi is looking to its two new campaign directors to pump fresh energy into the long-running nonprofit organization.

Earlier this year, Andy Burleson and Case Knight took over the crucial role of spearheading the nonprofit organization’s fundraising efforts. Most critically, the duo will oversee United Way’s vital workplace campaigns, which net funds through direct deposit contributions from participants' paychecks. These campaigns raise approximately 75% of their annual funds. That money is used to help fund the organization’s 56 partners and programs.

“Andy and Case are that front-facing team that’s out there reaching the majority of our donors, and it’s just a huge part of what we do and we could not raise the money we do without that,” said Robin McKinney, United Way of Northeast Mississippi Director of Marketing and Communications.

Although they now hold the same position within the United Way, Burleson and Knight took very different paths to get there. Burleson, a Holly Springs native, started his new position on June 7. After nearly five years working in finance with Renasant Bank, the University of Southern Mississippi graduate was looking for something in the nonprofit realm.

The interest was always there. In college, he majored in communication studies, focusing a lot on nonprofits. During his senior year, he centered his senior project on Extra Table in Hattiesburg, a nonprofit that provides healthy food to pantries throughout the state. When the campaign director role opened over the summer, he decided to make the transition.

Knight, born and raised in Saltillo, joined United Way on Nov. 29 after a four-year stint in politics. After graduating with a double major in Public Policy Leadership and Political Science at the University of Mississippi, Knight worked in Washington D.C. with the National Rifle Association for two years and then as a presidential appointee in the Trump administration in the U.S .Department of Energy. He moved back to his hometown in January, during which he worked with State Farm before taking the position with United Way.

Knight said he has always had a big heart for United Way’s mission. His mother worked with United Way in the late 90s, so he saw the effect it had on the community and the support it received in turn.

“I felt like coming here was going to have an impact not only on my own life, but my community, which I thought was important,” Knight said.

United Way was excited to find great fits to follow up their previous campaign directors, McKinney said. There was no slow transition into the roles. From the beginning, Burleson and Knight received a lot of hands-on training and got to work building up those initial contacts. The team stepped in to support them.

“No matter who’s planning, who’s going to be there, all of us are involved in some way probably 90% of the time,” Burleson said. “It’s been really fun getting to get out and meet everybody. That’s definitely the most fun for me, and I’m sure it will be the most fun for him.”

Besides the workplace contributions, the other 25% of the organization’s annual campaign funds are garnered via nonstop fundraising over the last three months of the year. Every dollar helps move the needle quicker, Burleson said, whether that is someone reaching out to allow them to do a campaign or providing a list of their employees to give.

Seeing the sheer volume of campaigns was eye opening for Knight. When he started, he felt an urgency. With his mom, he knew the impact their efforts have on the campaign.

“Knowing that it’s been happening for 60 years gives me a lot of faith, and everyone’s been really helpful, making sure I understand where I need to be and what I need to be doing, what needs to happen in these last pushes of the campaign year,” Knight said.

Even in the early days of his new role, Knight has seen genuine interest from people in United Way’s work. He takes it as a sign they are passionate about the mission and want them to succeed.

“A lot of people with COVID haven’t seen us in two years and (are) asking genuine questions about the impacts we’ve had with those funds,” Knight said. “It’s just awesome because you know they value what we do and they value the impact it has on their fellow Mississippians.

Burleson’s looking forward to reaching new businesses and businesses that have never had a campaign. He encourages companies to reach out to them about setting up a campaign.

Ultimately, Burleson credits United Way’s success to more than just the efforts of the United Way staff. It’s not about who’s running the campaigns, but the purpose for them in the first place.

“It’s a testament to the people of Northeast Mississippi,” he said. “That’s been probably the greatest part: seeing everybody from the line workers at a factory to the CEOs of an organization all pulling in the same direction for one cause. The amounts are different, but the reason they give is the exact same.”