New 1mm paper sensor ‘feels’ human presence, creating new genre of gesture-based digital interfaces, wellness monitoring and safety applications. At CES 2022, one of the biggest breakthroughs in consumer technology this decade will be unveiled to the public by nanotechnology innovator Somalytics Inc. The company will introduce two remarkable products that “feel” human presence through Somalytics’ unique, miniature carbon-nanotube paper composite (CPC™) capacitive sensors: the SomaControl™ gesture monitor and the SomaSense™ 3D floor mat. Somalytics will be in booth #513 at Unveiled Las Vegas on Jan. 3 and in the company’s CES Central Hall booth #15879 at the Las Vegas Convention Center Jan. 5-8.

