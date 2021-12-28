ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

TBSI Developed A Multi-Dimensional Intuitive Human-Machine Interface For Smart Gloves Based On Triboelectric Nanogenerator Sensors

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHongyan Fu’s group and Wenbo Ding’s group at Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute, Tsinghua University Shenzhen International Graduate School, have made important achievements in the research of novel HMI. They proposed a simple structured sensitive bending angle triboelectric nanogenerator (BA-TENG) and designed an intelligent HMI system from flexible devices to real-time wireless communication...

aithority.com

scitechdaily.com

New Artificial Intelligence System Enables Machines That See the World More Like Humans Do

A new “common-sense” approach to computer vision enables artificial intelligence that interprets scenes more accurately than other systems do. Computer vision systems sometimes make inferences about a scene that fly in the face of common sense. For example, if a robot were processing a scene of a dinner table, it might completely ignore a bowl that is visible to any human observer, estimate that a plate is floating above the table, or misperceive a fork to be penetrating a bowl rather than leaning against it.
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Tuya Smart to Showcase Industry-Leading IoT Tech at CES 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA), a leading global IoT development platform service provider, has announced it will be returning to the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show(CES) in Las Vegas from January 5 through 8, 2022. Tuya plans to showcase and launch new cutting-edge IoT products and services at CES as well as discuss new industry initiatives and partnerships that support Tuya's mission of enabling everything to be smart.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Unraveling a puzzle to speed the development of fusion energy

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory have developed an effective computational method to simulate the crazy-quilt movement of free electrons during experimental efforts to harness on Earth the fusion power that drives the sun and stars. The method cracks a complex equation that can enable improved control of the random and fast-moving moving electrons in the fuel for fusion energy.
INDUSTRY
towardsdatascience.com

Human in the loop in Machine Translation systems

Evaluating machine translation quality using crowdsourcing. In recent years Machine Translation has made a big comeback due to advancements in deep learning and artificial neural networks. In 2015, machine translation systems started switching from statistical-based models to neural networks, which significantly improved the quality of translation for most language pairs. These improvements were accompanied by changes in how translation systems are evaluated, and machine translation engineers started to pay more attention to human evaluation of the systems they create.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
nanowerk.com

Sensor based on quantum physics could detect SARS-CoV-2 virus

(Nanowerk News) A novel approach to testing for the presence of the virus that causes Covid-19 may lead to tests that are faster, less expensive, and potentially less prone to erroneous results than existing detection methods. Though the work, based on quantum effects, is still theoretical, these detectors could potentially be adapted to detect virtually any virus, the researchers say.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of multi-angle fiber array for accurate measurement of flexion and rotation in human joints

Herein, we have proposed a method that uses a highly stretchable and conductive fiber-based multi-angle fiber array, which precisely measures human joint motion in various degrees of freedom (flexion and rotation) at the shoulders, knees, and wrists in real time. By embedding conductive carbon nanotubes (CNTs) within spandex fibers of high elasticity and shape recovery ratio, we monitored joint motion stably without degrading the fiber's conductivity even during repeated stretching and contraction of different lengths. The strain occurring in a specific direction was monitored using mapping images generated due to the change in resistance that occurred when 12 CNT-embedded spandex fibers arranged in radial lines at intervals of 15Â° were stretched or contracted by an external force. The proposed high-precision joint-monitoring technology measures human motion accurately and is applicable for use in wearable healthcare devices that require precise measurements.
HEALTH
nanowerk.com

Machine learning models quantum devices

(Nanowerk News) Technologies that take advantage of novel quantum mechanical behaviors are likely to become commonplace in the near future. These may include devices that use quantum information as input and output data, which require careful verification due to inherent uncertainties. The verification is more challenging if the device is time dependent when the output depends on past inputs.
ENGINEERING
HackerNoon

The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development

At the end of 2021, digital transformation and the need to modernize business applications is hardly new. Legacy applications are still in use by a huge number of organizations. Many CFOs are reluctant about modernizing and don’t want to rush into it. The spread of technological innovations is hampered by the human factor also known as chain of command latency. So what does it take to get a CFO on board with an app modernization project? Here are a few tips for “selling” an. app modernization initiative to your CFO.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
Nature.com

Hinge-type FBG acceleration sensor based on double elastic plate

It is critical for the health monitoring of large-scale structures such as bridge, railway and tunnel to acquire the medium-frequency and high-frequency vibration signals. To solve the problems of low sensitivity and poor transverse anti-interference of the medium-frequency and high-frequency fiber acceleration sensor, a hinge-type Fiber Bragg Grating(FBG) acceleration sensor based on double elastic plate has been proposed, and the hinge and elastic plate are used as elastomer to realize the miniaturization and transverse interference suppression of the sensor. The MATLAB and the ANSYS are used for theoretical analysis and optimization of sensor sensitivity and resonance frequency, structural static stress analysis and modal simulation analysis, while the test system is built to test the sensor performance. The results show that the resonance frequency of the sensor is 1300Â Hz; the sensor has a flat sensitivity response in the middle-high frequency band of 200"“800Â Hz; the sensitivity is about 20Â pm/g, and the fiber central wavelength drift and acceleration have good linearity and stability, while the transverse anti-interference is about 3.16%, which provides a new idea for monitoring of medium-frequency and high-frequency vibration signals in large-scale structures.
TECHNOLOGY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market 2022, Impact Analysis OMICRON virus by Corporate Analysis, Landscape and Leading 20 Countries

“Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market 2022” by implementing a graceful analysis procedure to gather key knowledge of this market. The study on the Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market provides a complete report on changing market trends. It offers market size and share of each separate segment in the market. Many companies are involved in this market. Top players are completely outlined in this report. The Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) report also sheds light on the evaluation of growth opportunities, challenges, market threats and constraining factors of the market. This report will help you to know each and every fact of the Global Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. It studies regional as well as global market and emerging segments, and market dynamics also. Moreover, it offers insight into the competitive landscape, market driving factors, industrial environment, and the latest and upcoming technological advancements to determine the overall scenario of the industry and move forward to form lucrative business strategies effortlessly.
MARKETS
infosecurity-magazine.com

Cybersecurity Risks Around Smart City Development

Around the world, many societies are embracing innovative technologies more than ever before to provide enhanced ecosystems for cities and better efficiency for residents. This includes a mixture of residential, industrial, commercial, retail and public-sector bodies alongside greenways, parks and the public realm. Ultimately, the aim is to transform the delivery of public services through a citizen-centric approach, which will result in greater efficiencies and more responsive services that drive inclusive growth.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Somalytics To Unveil Products Powered By World’s Smallest Nano-Based Capacitive Sensor In Huge Breakthrough For Industry

New 1mm paper sensor ‘feels’ human presence, creating new genre of gesture-based digital interfaces, wellness monitoring and safety applications. At CES 2022, one of the biggest breakthroughs in consumer technology this decade will be unveiled to the public by nanotechnology innovator Somalytics Inc. The company will introduce two remarkable products that “feel” human presence through Somalytics’ unique, miniature carbon-nanotube paper composite (CPC™) capacitive sensors: the SomaControl™ gesture monitor and the SomaSense™ 3D floor mat. Somalytics will be in booth #513 at Unveiled Las Vegas on Jan. 3 and in the company’s CES Central Hall booth #15879 at the Las Vegas Convention Center Jan. 5-8.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Award Winning Company Allterco Introduces Next Generation Of Smart Home Solutions With Shelly Plus Line And Announces Entering Heating Control Market

The Plus Line of Products Feature Ultra-Fast Processor and Enhanced Safety Features; The company will present their innovative solutions on CES 2022. IoT innovator Allterco, makers of the award-winning Shelly line of home automation products introduced Shelly Plus Line, the next generation of Shelly devices. Featuring an ultra-fast processor ESP32 and quicker connectivity via Bluetooth technology, in addition to the proven Wi-Fi connection, the new line also builds upon the brand’s robust integration capabilities and offers enhanced safety features to provide the ultimate experience in home automation and control. The company also announced entering a new line of business in the home automation area with the launch of their intelligent heating control device Shelly TRV. With this the company will be offering a durable product at competitive price, challenging big international brands in this market.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

REE Automotive To Showcase Its Global E-mobility Ecosystem Vision At Ces 2022

REE will exhibit at CES with reduced in-person presence balanced by expanded digital and virtual access to never-before-seen EVs ‘Powered by REE’ and EV platforms ideal for electrifying commercial fleets. All-new Leopard autonomous delivery vehicle concept display. Showcasing a full-size FlatFormer platform together with Hino Motors. Live demo...
CARS
aithority.com

Electric Last Mile Solutions Announces Product And Tech Exhibit At CES

ELMS to showcase all-electric Urban Delivery and Urban Utility commercial vehicles and its ELMS Air telematics solution. CEO James Taylor and ELMS executive leadership on-site to discuss fleet tech solutions and commercial vehicle capabilities. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. a pioneer of electric and intelligent mobility solutions for commercial vehicle...
CARS
aithority.com

Key Digital Enhances Free KD App, Offering Zero-Programming AVoIP System Control

Key Digital enhances free KD App, offering zero-programming AVoIP system control. The addition of source control capabilities makes the free KD App a fully-rounded system controller for most AV projects, reducing cost and simplifying configuration and operation. Simple, easy-to-use and easy-to-understand end-user control is an ultimate goal of AV installations...
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Essence Group To Showcase Range Of Advanced Iot-Based Security, Remote Care And Wellness Solutions In Person At Ces 2022

IoT Solutions Provider to Demonstrate Variety of Cloud-Based Security, Healthcare and Wellbeing Solutions Leveraging Latest IoT and 5G Technology. Essence Group, a leading technology group developing IoT-based security, safety and healthcare solutions and cloud services for homes, families and businesses, today announced an extensive portfolio of connected solutions it will present at the CES 2022 in person event.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

CyCognito And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver Attack Surface Management And Protection Solutions To The Public Sector

CyCognito’s Industry-Leading Platform to Eliminate Critical Cyber Risks Now Available Through Carahsoft Federal, State, Local Government and Educational Contract Vehicles. CyCognito, the leader in external attack surface management and protection, announced a strategic go-to-market alliance with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CyCognito’s first Public Sector Distributor. The new relationship expands and deepens CyCognito’s reach across and within the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), OMNIA Partners, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), as well as through Carahsoft’s reseller partners.
TECHNOLOGY

