Sentinel Capital Partners Acquires TTG Imaging Solutions

Responsibilities Include Accelerating Aventiv’s Corporate Transformation and Improving Consumer Experience with Expanded Suite of More Affordable Products and Services. Aventiv Technologies announced that Alex Yeo has joined the organization as its inaugural Chief Product Officer and General Manager. In this role, Yeo will help accelerate the company’s multi-year transformation and oversee all Aventiv product offerings across the company’s various business lines, including Technology, Media & Communications; Payment Services, Monitoring Solutions; and Post-Incarceration Services. His focus is on enhancing the customer and consumer experience through new product innovation; existing product improvement; and improved affordability and accessibility. He is also charged with expanding touch points for listening to incarcerated individuals and their families.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO