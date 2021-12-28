Sentinel Capital Partners Acquires TTG Imaging Solutions

CyCognito’s Industry-Leading Platform to Eliminate Critical Cyber Risks Now Available Through Carahsoft Federal, State, Local Government and Educational Contract Vehicles. CyCognito, the leader in external attack surface management and protection, announced a strategic go-to-market alliance with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CyCognito’s first Public Sector Distributor. The new relationship expands and deepens CyCognito’s reach across and within the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), OMNIA Partners, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), as well as through Carahsoft’s reseller partners.
