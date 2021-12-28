ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sentinel Capital Partners Acquires TTG Imaging Solutions

Cover picture for the articleGrowth Platform in Specialized Medical Imaging Services. Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, announced its acquisition of TTG Imaging Solutions, a leading national provider of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,...

