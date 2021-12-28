Accelerate Large-Scale Development Of Mobile Robot, YouiBot Has Completed B series Round Of Financing, Exceeding RMB 300 Million

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2021) - Recently, Bootes, an emerging blockchain exchange, announced that it had raised US $8 million to expand the scale of its existing products and ensure the improvement of the performance of the exchange system. Bootes is a Canadian compliance exchange, headquartered in Canada, and has exchange financial licenses in Canada and the United States. It has opened channels for legal currencies such as Canadian dollar, US dollar, euro and credit card. The company mainly provides spot and derivative trading services for digital assets such as bitcoin, Wright coin and Ethernet for global users. Bootes always puts the interests of users first and is committed to providing a safe, fair, open and efficient blockchain digital asset trading environment. At the same time, with the blockchain as the core, a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem will be established. Bootse will work with users to create an innovative blockchain world and jointly create history.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO